The NFL Draft is the most important event of the offseason. It brings in a new wave of college players, some of whom will go on to help their teams a great deal. However, let me propose a somewhat heretical thought. The draft is given far too much weight. This certainly applies to the Dallas Cowboys, with EVP Stephen Jones constantly preaching the dogma that it is the most important aspect of building the roster. Few teams relegate free agency to an afterthought the way Dallas does, especially this year. But most similarly place more emphasis on the draft than is justified.

DALLAS, TX ・ 34 MINUTES AGO