Celtics Need To Push Back In Game 2

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The Milwaukee Bucks are not the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics knew that going into the second round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, but that concept was battered into Boston’s psyche over and over throughout a 101-89 drubbing in Game 1.

After being the pummelers throughout the first round, the Celtics were the pummelees to start the Eastern Conference semis. The Bucks built a wall around the basket at TD Garden on Sunday afternoon, and the Celtics didn’t really seem interested in trying to break it down. Milwaukee’s big lineup of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez and Bobby Portis kept the paint on lockdown in Game 1, and the Celtics cowered at the perimeter for 50 of their 84 attempts. They made just 18 of those attempts in a rather woeful offensive display.

The Celtics hit just 28 baskets overall in their Game 1 loss, as the Bucks completely threw them out of rhythm. Boston thrives when its offense comes from its defense, but there was none of that on Sunday. The Celtics were never allowed to get out in transition, and scored just eight points on the fast break. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown were mystified by the Milwaukee defense, hitting just 10 of the 31 shots between the two. Tatum, with 21 points, was the only Boston player to score above the teens.

Any Celtics player that dared enter the paint was immediately punished for their efforts. The Celtics were just 10-for-22 around the basket, and a dreadful 0-for-9 just outside of the restricted zone. It was as though they were an entire team of Derrick Whites, hitting just 29.4 percent from inside the three-point line.

That led to Boston’s over-reliance on the three, and with their long-range attack off as well, it was a recipe for disaster.

They were quite literally beat up throughout Sunday’s game, with Marcus Smart leaving the game with a shoulder stinger and a quad bruise in the first half. Robert Williams also took a knee to a pretty sensitive area. This series is going to make Round 1 against the Nets seem like a pillow fight.

Defensively, the Celtics actually did a pretty decent job on Giannis on Sunday. He was contained to a 9-for-25 shooting day, but even that wasn’t enough, as Antetokounmpo still torched Boston for a 24-13-12 triple-double. When he was met at the rim by a Boston double team, he found an open shooter to knock down a three.

Giannis was the big kid on the playground playing with preschoolers, even throwing a pass to himself off the backboard. That pretty much summed up the Celtics’ Sunday.

Now they find themselves in a 1-0 series hole and facing a must-win Game 2 on Tuesday night. They fell back into a lot of their bad habits of the first half, abandoning what went right during their nearly flawless four months of basketball in the second half of the regular season.

Discouraging? It certainly is. But head coach Ime Udoka is hoping it’s a firm reminder to get back to what worked so well since January.

“I felt it’s, in a way, good to get this dud out of the way offensively,” said Udoka. “To lose a 12-point game when we played that poorly offensively, I think, bodes well for us.”

While the Jays will probably snap out of their offensive slump in Game 2, chances are so will Giannis. The Celtics have to do everything in their power to win Tuesday night, because heading to Milwaukee with a 2-0 series deficit against the defending champs is as insurmountable as it gets.

Related
NBA Analysis Network

2 Trade Packages To Send Derrick Rose To Boston Celtics

It’s become an age-old, philosophical question in the NBA. If a tree falls in the forest and there’s nobody there to hear it, do the Boston Celtics need a point guard?. It’s a vacancy they’ve struggled to fill since Isiah Thomas’ fall from grace. At the same time, they managed to enjoy a successful 2021-22 season without a conventional floor general. Their 12.8 Net Rating from the All-Star Break onwards was the best in the NBA.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Bucks takeaways: Jaylen Brown takes charge in huge Game 2 win

BOSTON -- The Celtics were on the ropes without one of their top fighters Tuesday. But they still threw a mean counterpunch. Despite missing starting point guard Marcus Smart due to a right quad contusion, the Celtics jumped out to an early double-digit lead against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals and never looked back, rolling to a 109-86 win at TD Garden to tie the best-of-seven series 1-1.
CBS Sports

Celtics vs. Bucks score: Live NBA playoff updates as Boston tries to even series in Game 2 vs. Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks went into Boston on Sunday and handed the Celtics a stunning 101-89 defeat in Game 1 of their second-round series. In the process, the defending champions stole home court away from the East's No. 2 seed. Boston will try and rebound with a win at TD Garden Tuesday night, but will be doing it without Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who's ruled out with a right thigh contusion. The Celtics lead 83-66 entering the fourth after three dominant quarters.
theScore

Celtics' Smart misses Game 2 due to thigh contusion

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart missed Tuesday's Game 2 clash against the Milwaukee Bucks due to a right thigh contusion. Smart sustained the injury late in the second quarter of the previous contest but returned for the second half. However, the Defensive Player of the Year looked compromised at times, shooting just 3-of-11 from the field in 33 minutes of action.
NBC Sports

Marcus Smart injury: Celtics star's status for Game 2 uncertain

The shoulder injury that sent Marcus Smart sprinting to the locker room in Game 1 of the Boston Celtics' Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks apparently isn't that big of a deal. But Smart also suffered a right quad injury on the same play that appears to be...
CBS Boston

The Celtics Are At Their Best — And A Lot Of Fun To Watch — When They Swing The Ball Around

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics offense is at its best when just about everyone touches the ball on a given possession. Keeping the ball moving and seeking out the best possible shot is what really sparked the team’s turnaround in the second half of the regular season, and it continues to be Boston’s best path to success in the playoffs. The Celtics have talked at length about not just finding good looks, but making the extra pass to turn that into a great look. One possession in the second quarter of Boston’s Game 2 win over the Bucks on Tuesday night...
CBS Boston

Bruins Will See Goaltender Antti Raanta For First Time Since 2016 In Game 1 Vs. Hurricanes

BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins get their postseason underway Monday night in Raleigh, North Carolina against the Hurricanes, and will do so against a goaltender they haven’t seen in years. Carolina is turning to 32-year-old Antti Raanta in net for Game 1, head coach Rod Brind’Amour announced Monday. Raanta has faced the Bruins a grand total of twice during his nine-year NHL career, and he didn’t even start one of those games. His only start against Boston came early in the 2016-17 regular season when he stopped 35 of the 37 pucks that went his way in a 5-3 win for...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Bucks: Three keys to a bounce-back C's victory in Game 2

If you thought the Boston Celtics would waltz to the Eastern Conference finals after sweeping the Brooklyn Nets, the Milwaukee Bucks gave you a wakeup call Sunday afternoon. The Bucks muscled their way to a 101-89 victory in Game 1 of the East semifinals at TD Garden, forcing Boston to shoot just 33 percent from the floor and make just 10 2-point field goals, the second-fewest ever in an NBA playoff game.
CBS Boston

Things Are Ugly For The Boston Red Sox

BOSTON (CBS) — Just about everybody expected the competition in the AL East to be fierce this season. While the Red Sox weren’t the favorites to follow up their excellent postseason run with a division crown, they were expected to be in the thick of the race for the bulk of the season. Yet now, less than a month into the season, the Red Sox are non-factors. Sunday’s 9-5 loss in rainy Baltimore capped a rough weekend, which capped a rough road trip, which capped a rough three weeks to start the year. The Red Sox lost the series in Baltimore, dropping to...
CBS Boston

Will Red Sox Take A Flyer On Robinson Cano?

BOSTON (CBS) — It says a lot about the current status of Robinson Cano that the New York Mets are content to pay him over $20 million this year and next year just to not play for them anymore. It also says a lot about the Red Sox that it’s fair to wonder if they might be interested in bringing him aboard. Cano on Monday was designated for assignment by the Mets, after the veteran second baseman started the year hitting just .195 in 43 plate appearances, after serving his one-year suspension for violating MLB’s PED policy. Cano never has lived up to the...
