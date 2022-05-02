Baltimore Police Make Arrest In 19-Year-Old Man’s Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting last week in Northeast Baltimore.

Terrill Johnson of Baltimore is charged with second-degree murder and other offenses in the shooting of 19-year-old Adrian Morris, Baltimore Police said.

Morris was found shot in the chest in the 5300 block of Belair Road about 7:35 p.m. April 28. He was taken to a hospital for treatment but did not survive.

Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Morris was shot following an unspecified argument, police said.

It was unclear Monday what led investigators to zero in on Johnson as a suspect in the 19-year-old’s shooting.

Johnson remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings related to the deadly shooting.