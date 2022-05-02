ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Why Doug Ford will once again win the Ontario election

By Robert Danisch, Professor, Department of Communication Arts, University of Waterloo
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RH40K_0fQVco2700
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is seen before his government delivered the provincial 2022 budget at the Ontario legislature. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

On June 2, Ontario residents head to the polls to elect a provincial government. The most likely outcome is that Doug Ford will be re-elected premier of the province and his Progressive Conservative party will win the most seats .

Some people in the province will be frustrated or puzzled by such an outcome, especially in light of the hardships so many Ontarians have endured over the last few years during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ford government, after all, has largely failed in terms of legislative achievements , protecting citizens from COVID-19 , shielding people and small businesses from the economic stress of the pandemic and basic responsible leadership . So why will so many people vote for Ford and his team again?

Some political scientists and campaign strategists often tend to misunderstand elections. Politicians like Ford don’t. This explains why he’ll win again.

No platform? No problem!

Let’s first consider the role of party platforms: In 2018, when Ford first ran for premier, the Progressive Conservatives didn’t bother to release a detailed party platform .

In other words, the party didn’t have any major legislative goals in mind. Its one major claim was that government was wasteful and Ford intended to curtail spending . This is a fairly innocuous and oft-repeated conservative mantra. But even without a detailed party platform of any sort, the Conservatives swept into power.

It was a brilliant and audacious strategy for Ford to deploy. What lessons did the Liberals and NDP learn from that election? None.

The NDP recently published its 95-page party platform , with details on rent control, universal pharmacare and money for support workers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fFV3H_0fQVco2700
Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath delivers her Ontario provincial election campaign platform in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The timing and the hoopla about its release six weeks before the election indicated just how important the NDP thinks its platform is to the election. But anyone able to wade through that document is likely a policy wonk or someone already voting NDP. It’s not a document designed to persuade.

If a politician or a political party believes voters cast ballots in favour of policy positions laid out in a party platform, then they badly misunderstand persuasion and what it takes to motivate a voter.

All of the resources that the NDP and the Liberal Party pour into the details and the rationales of their policy positions are misguided if the assumption is that these platforms will result in votes. Clearly these political parties spend resources — time, money and talent — devising their policy initiatives, but elections are not really about policy positions.

What, then, does motivate people to cast a vote for a candidate?

How do candidates make people feel?

The first and perhaps most important point is that elections are communication challenges, and communication is not a rational process of information transmission .

In other words, if politicians think they’re good communicators because they’re deftly able to convey accurate information about policy positions, then those politicians are likely terrible at communication.

We see this when candidates tweet out their policy positions and remind voters during debates or when door-knocking that they favour affordable housing — or whatever policy position they think will appeal to specific voters.

They should stop doing that. Communication is a process of producing an impact on others, not transmitting information on policy goals.

This is the first question political parties need to ask heading into any election campaign: How does their candidate make people feel? And how does the party affiliation of that person influence how people feel about that candidate? These questions get us closer to an explanation of what motivates people to vote.

Persuasion is a strategic art of communication that leverages emotions for motivation. What’s known as the somatic marker hypothesis teaches us that our reasoning is always biased by our emotions, something Greek philosopher Aristotle knew 2,500 years ago when he penned The Rhetoric , his masterpiece on persuasion .

How we feel about New Democrat Andrea Horwath or Liberal Steven Del Duca will influence what we think about their positions, and how we feel about their parties will bias how we feel about them as candidates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476TP4_0fQVco2700
Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca announces a plan to remove the harmonized sales tax from prepared foods under $20 in Vaughan, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Yader Guzman

Identity, clear narratives

People also tend to vote according to their group identities. Identity is the second biasing filter for decision-making in elections. The process of “identification” is the communication challenge of making people feel as if they have something in common.

Famed rhetorical theorist Kenneth Burke claimed that “persuasion is identification.”

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole sips a beer while campaigning at a local craft beer brewery in New Brunswick in August 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Ford is arguably better at this than his rivals for premier, Horwath and Del Duca, but there are many high-profile examples of politicians who have tried and failed to make voters feel like they identify with them. Most recently, the advertisements for former federal Conservative leader Erin O'Toole come to mind, when the party tried to portray him as a kind of hard-working everyman .

Elections are also about values, stories and rhetorical framing. Conservatives around the world often say they value freedom and have created narratives about how governments infringe upon freedom and are wasteful. Their policy positions, when they do have them, tend to manifest or make clear their commitment to the value of freedom.

Ontario’s left-leaning parties lack any similar, larger narrative. They don’t clearly champion a coherent and inspiring set of values, and they don’t make us feel hopeful about the future.

That’s why they’re going to lose again, even though their policy positions would likely do a lot of good for a lot of people in the province of Ontario.

Robert Danisch does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationCanada

Why lowering the voting age in Canada is such a good idea

Three initiatives aimed at lowering the voting age in Canadian federal elections are reigniting conversations about youth enfranchisement. A group of young people is suing the federal government, claiming that disenfranchisement of those under 18 is unconstitutional. NDP MP Taylor Bachrach has introduced a private members bill to lower the voting age to 16. The first reading in the House of Commons was completed late last year. A similar act (Bill S-201) to amend Canada’s minimum voting age from 18 to 16 is currently at second reading in the Senate. Sen. Marilou McPhedran introduced a similar bill in 2021 and it...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Local elections 2022: Eight key battlegrounds – and what the results might tell us

Local elections, depending on who you believe, are a vital signifier of the political mood of the nation that can make or break prime ministers, or they’re about potholes and litter.As is the way of these things, the truth probably lies somewhere in the middle.Much of the country goes to the polls on Thursday to elect choose directly elected mayors and thousands of councillors in some 200 different council areas.And, in the aftermath, the results will be much picked over.Will a poor Conservative showing indicate Boris Johnson has lost his electoral appeal following Partygate? Might a strong Labour surge...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Councillors vote to remove Andrew’s freedom of York

Councillors have voted to strip the Duke of York his freedom of that city and called for him to have his dukedom removed.Lib Dem, Labour, Tory, Green and independent councillors came together to vote unanimously for the motion at York Racecourse on Wednesday, with members of the public joining in the chorus of condemnation for the duke.Many of those who spoke at the 30-minute meeting said they wanted Andrew to relinquish his Duke of York title and remove what Labour councillor Aisling Musson called “his stain of an association with this city”.They said that, if the duke failed to act,...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrea Horwath
Person
Doug Ford
TheConversationCanada

Federal budget 2022: Despite more defence funding, Canada's F-35 about-face is troubling

The Canadian government recently announced its decision to enter negotiations with American aerospace giant Lockheed Martin to buy 88 F-35 fighter jets. The $19-billion contract is separate from $8 billion in additional funding for defence that Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled as part of the 2022 federal budget. This is the second time Ottawa has chosen the stealthy aircraft. In 2010, the governing Conservatives said the F-35 was the only choice for the Royal Canadian Air Force. The opposition disagreed, and the warplane became an issue in successive federal elections. This history is what makes the recent announcement so embarrassing for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheConversationCanada

It's time for the Canada Infrastructure Bank to reclaim its public purpose

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB), a federal government financial institution, opened its doors five years ago with great promise, vowing to deploy $35 billion of investments towards “the next generation of infrastructure Canadians need.” But rather than investing public money in public services, the CIB has instead privatized our water, transportation and electricity. For every dollar invested by the CIB, the hope was that $4 to $5 would be invested by the private sector. This extraordinary leap of faith in private capital and market forces was baked into the CIB Act: “The purpose of the Bank is to invest and seek to attract...
ECONOMY
TheConversationCanada

It's the 40th anniversary of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, but recent protests show a serious misunderstanding of what those mean

Recent protests, like the so-called “freedom convoy,” have denounced government action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic by claiming that government mandates like mask and vaccine mandates infringe on their rights and freedoms. But using the rights discourse in protests is not new. Many slogans relating to rights and freedoms used by protestors are decontextualized from the history and theory of rights and freedoms, which unfortunately oversimplifies what rights and freedoms really are. As a PhD student in philosophy, with a strong background in ethics and rights theory, I argue that while rights and freedoms language is politically and socially powerful,...
PROTESTS
TheConversationCanada

Ukraine war highlights the Canadian military's urgent need for a lifeline

The Liberals have ignored the historic opportunity the war in Ukraine is presenting Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand to revitalize Canada’s military. The $8 billion in additional funding announced for defence as part of the 2022 federal budget doesn’t come close to resolving the military’s funding crisis, let alone meet NATO’s two per cent funding minimum. Beefing up the Canadian Armed Forces has supposedly been a government priority since Paul Martin’s government in the early 2000s. After a decade of Conservative under-spending, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government promised $164 billion over 20 years to finance the Armed Forces’ nearly 350...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Liberal Party#Legislature#The Canadian Press#Ontarians
TheConversationCanada

'Living with COVID-19' must be more than an empty phrase: Individuals need tools to manage BA.2 and future waves

When Ontario lifted public health protective measures in March, the expectation was that we might see a small but manageable bump in COVID-19 cases. At the same time, Canadians were being told that it was time to learn to “live with COVID.” The decision to lift the public health protective measures happened while many countries in Africa, Europe and South Asia were going through another Omicron-like surge, caused by one of its subvariants, BA.2. Many of these countries also removed their public health protective measures. In Hong Kong, while the restrictions were being removed, BA.2 hit like a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

High school grades matter for post-secondary study, but is pandemic assessment fair?

As COVID-19 restrictions recede across much of the world, students have navigated changes in modes of learning (from virtual to in-person) and social protocols (for example, no masks). Even as societies gradually return to normal, we are constantly reminded that COVID-19 is still very much in our communities. Regions are no longer reporting publicly on COVID-19 cases, but in schools, the continued circulation of the virus still means the possibility of ongoing extended absences for both teachers and students. In response to pandemic schooling challenges, schools and school boards have implemented policies to minimize the negative impact of COVID-19 on students’...
EDUCATION
TheConversationCanada

Failure to include Black communities in health policy public engagement perpetuates health disparities

It is time for us to accept that policy failure and lack of community engagement in policy decision-making go hand-in-hand. The fact that the communities with the worst health outcomes are also the communities least likely to be meaningfully engaged in health policy decision-making should not be a surprise. As it stands, a growing body of evidence suggests that while many decision-making bodies proclaim publicly that they want input from racialized and other marginalized communities, many institutions are not willing to listen to, accept or integrate what those communities have to say. Broad systemic problems caused by longstanding exclusion and privilege are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Filling the gaps: Why Canada still needs a public dental health plan despite decades of medicare

Canadians pride ourselves on our health-care system, especially in comparison with our neighbours to the south. But there are significant gaps in coverage. Nearly one-third of Canadians do not have dental insurance, and that number climbs to 50 per cent for lower-income Canadians. Without dental care, minor issues like cavities can result in serious infections. Over 10 per cent of Canadians live with pain in their mouth. People visit emergency rooms for care that could be better delivered in a dental office. Canadians lose teeth that could have been saved, which makes it hard to eat nutritiously and can make...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheConversationCanada

Canada's marine conservation toolbox needs an overhaul to counter climate change

The impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly pervasive, bringing Canada’s lack of preparedness in its marine conservation measures into focus. The North Atlantic right whales — one of the most endangered large whales found off the eastern shores of Canada — are now changing their habits and traditions. Their pursuit of their favourite food source — small and nutritious crustaceans — has taken them further north from the Bay of Fundy to new feeding grounds in the waters of the Gulf of St. Lawrence in recent years. This migration effectively renders the existing conservation area in the Bay of Fundy to...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

What the 2022 federal budget says about Canada’s commitment to a green recovery

Every year, the federal budget outlines government spending priorities and sources of revenue for the coming year. While COVID-related spending dominated the previous two budgets, the 2022 budget comes amid new geopolitical uncertainties, including the war in Ukraine, ongoing socio-economic challenges in the wake of the pandemic, rising inflation, housing affordability, supply chain disruptions and increased pressure for accelerated climate action. The federal government’s recently announced 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to 40 to 45 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030, is expected to cost $9.1 billion in new investments, not including the cost...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

New budget offers Canada a chance to get employee ownership right

The Government of Canada’s recently released 2022 budget represents a significant step forward in Canada’s journey towards greater employee ownership. In this budget, the government committed to establishing an Employee Ownership Trust. These trusts are vehicles used to purchase and hold shares in a company, in the interest of that company’s employees. This is a big deal because the lack of such a tool in Canada, in contrast with countries like the U.K. and the U.S., has made it challenging for many Canadian businesses to transfer ownership to their employees. A Canadian economy grounded in greater employee ownership could have tremendous...
ECONOMY
BBC

NI election 2022: Voting under way in assembly election

Voters are going to the polls to elect the 90 members of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Polls opened at 07:00 and will close at 22:00 BST. A total of 239 candidates are running in 18 constituencies across Northern Ireland, including a record 87 women. Five candidates will be elected in...
WORLD
BBC

Local elections 2022: Party leaders woo voters on last day of campaigning

Party leaders are making their pitch to voters on the last day of campaigning ahead of local elections across the UK. The leaders are visiting key electoral battlegrounds before voters go to the polls on Thursday. Voters will elect councils which run services in England, Wales and Scotland, and the...
ELECTIONS
TheConversationCanada

The unprecedented Ukraine-to-Canada 'air bridge' could mean a brighter future for all refugees

The Canadian government is building an “air bridge” for Ukrainians fleeing war to come to Canada. In other words, it has given the green light to those escaping the war in Ukraine to fly to Canada without passports or visas, as though they are simply walking across a land border or along a humanitarian corridor. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has displaced more than 10 million people, with more than 4.5 million fleeing to neighbouring countries. Shortly after Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, the Canadian government announced the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET), making it easier for Ukrainians...
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

The pandemic had little impact on Canada's legal cannabis sales

The pandemic saw a boom in legal recreational cannabis sales across Canada. From March 2020 to February 2021, sales totaled $2.5 billion, double the $1.25 billion of the previous 12 months. Surveys likewise reported more cannabis users and more frequent usage in 2020 than the year before. The increases were often blamed, despite a lack of evidence, on the COVID-19 pandemic and related societal disruptions. Many people were stuck alone at home and feeling stressed. Some commentators later walked back their claims after it became clear there was no data to support them, but the narrative still persists. Although it’s a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

How blending Inuit knowledge and western science has helped improve polar bear health — and why a trade ban would hurt

Nanuk, the Inuktitut word for polar bear, is an iconic animal, capturing public imaginations and starring in international marketing campaigns. As nanuk has increasingly been used as the poster species for climate change, it has also become separated in the popular imagination from the peoples and communities of the North. Yet nanuk is a cultural keystone species that provides a sense of identity, spiritual connections, food, livelihoods and cultural continuity throughout Inuit homelands. Polar bears and Inuit continue to share the same lands, waters and ice. They regularly interact on the land during a harvest, and in communities, where nanuk...
ANIMALS
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy