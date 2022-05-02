What pre-draft scouting reports said about Titans' Roger McCreary

The Tennessee Titans made their first of two additions to the secondary in the 2022 NFL draft when they selected Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary in the second round (No. 35 overall).

The Titans entered the draft without a second-round pick thanks to the Julio Jones trade last year, but were able to flip their No. 26 overall pick for the second-round selection via a trade with the New York Jets that saw multiple picks change hands.

The pick of McCreary was a surprising one. Now, that’s not to say we didn’t think the Titans would draft a cornerback at all, but not that early and not before taking care of bigger needs.

That said, it’s understandable why general manager Jon Robinson made the pick. Tennessee needed an insurance policy for Caleb Farley, who is unproven and has medical concerns.

Adding to that, Tennessee’s top corner, Kristian Fulton, has had some issues staying healthy over his first two seasons after missing 10 games in his rookie campaign, and then another four in 2021.

So, what are the Titans getting in their second-round pick? Find out now as we take a look at what pre-draft scouting reports said about McCreary.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic

Positional rank: 7

STRENGTHS: Quick-twitch athlete to mirror receivers off the snap … stays balanced in his change of direction … patient in press and trusts his technique to carry receivers vertically … not shy jamming and disrupting route cadence at the line … stays in a ready position with the anticipation to bait/jump routes … toggles his eyes between receiver and quarterback to arrive with the ball … skillfully plays through the hands of receivers, turning receptions into late breakups … solid ball skills and led Auburn in interceptions as a junior and senior (including one pick-six) … stays busy in run support … described as the “alpha” of the secondary by former defensive

coordinator Derek Mason … consistent on-ball production and finished sixth in the FBS with 16 passes defended as a senior.

WEAKNESSES: Lean-bodied corner … his sub-30-inch arms fall beneath the threshold for several NFL schemes … quick to declare his hips and savvy receivers will take advantage … only average recovery skills when caught out of phase … can be overly physical downfield … drew only two pass-interference penalties in 2021 after committing five in 2020, but still an area that needs to be cleaned up … tardy drive skills in off-coverage and run support … inconsistent angles and questionable play strength lead to missed tackles … has some experience in the slot but was primarily an outside corner on his college tape. SUMMARY: A two-year starter at Auburn, McCreary was an outside cornerback in former defensive coordinator Derek Mason’s man and zone scheme (played primarily press-man under Kevin Steele the year before). The third-lowest recruit in the Tigers’ 2018 class, he accounted for 37 passes defended in 35 games the last three seasons, finishing No. 1 in the SEC with 16 passes defended in 2021. McCreary plays sticky in coverage because of his fluidity to shadow and awareness to recognize route concepts. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and looks to mix things up, but his physical nature will backfire in coverage and lead to wild habits as a run defender. Overall, McCreary lacks ideal length, but he is a quick-reaction athlete with the ball skills and competitive mentality to face off against NFL receivers.

He offers inside/outside versatility and should compete for a starting role as an NFL rookie.

Drae Harris, The Draft Network

Roger McCreary is an exceptional athlete who plays with very good reactive athleticism, hips, and short-area quickness. McCreary is a willing wrap-up tackler in the run game and this projects well for his versatility to kick inside. He’s always close in coverage, so even with receptions, he limits extra yardage by receivers. In the passing game, he is elite. In press-man, he demonstrates good upfield speed to open and run with receivers. He can mirror and has outstanding closing quickness at the top of the route. In zone situations, he plays with good feel, instincts, and awareness. He is a ball-hungry player who clearly wants to make plays in the passing game by getting his hands on the football. He is competitive in coverage and has played his best ball in the biggest games in 2021. He has seemingly thrived under the leadership of new coordinator Derek Mason, as his technique in both off and press has improved from 2020 to 2021. He has consistently gotten his hands on the football, leading the SEC in PBUs, and has amassed 30 over the past three years. On third downs, he has the versatility to be an asset inside or outside. Ideal Role: Inside/outside cornerback Scheme Fit: Any

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com

Press-man cornerback with physical limitations that could create occasional roller-coaster matchups on Sundays. McCreary is aggressive, with the play strength to bully the release and alter route timing. He lacks fluidity in lateral transitions from off-man and lacks make-up burst to stay connected to cross-country routes. Tall receivers have advantages on jump balls and fades, but finding catch space will be a chore for opponents when he’s in phase on vertical routes. He has average starting talent as a CB2/3 but needs to operate in a scheme that allows him to play hugged-up coverage, limiting operating space for wideouts. Strengths Compact with impressive play strength. Ability to put the receiver’s release in neutral. Plays the role of irritant in press man. Used his physicality to rough up Penn State WR Jahan Dotson. Suffocates receiver space when operating on a vertical plane. Plays with recognition and two-route response against combo routes. Highly disruptive against Alabama. Rakes through receiver’s hands to alter catch chances. Tough, face-up tackler who drives through his target. Weaknesses Lacks playmaking and tackling length. Taller wideouts can play above the rim on him. Needs better foot patience to mirror crafty releases/routes. Takes time to flip hips into sprint mode. Allows separation at the break point. Requires better eye balance from off man. Slight stall in his plant-and-drive mechanism. Short-stepping hinders closing quickness in space.

Cory Giddings, Bleacher Report

Positional rank: 9

POSITIVES — Fluid athlete with a smooth pedal and very good body control. — Shows the ability and understanding to play in both man and zone. May excel in man while playing in press and off coverage. — Slow play at the line of scrimmage in the press. Allows the receiver to declare his route. Uses his leverage well and relies on quick feet and smooth hips to shadow receivers out of breaks. — Has great ball skills. Rarely if ever panics with the ball in the air. Attacks the ball and reception point and does an excellent job separating the receiver from the ball. NEGATIVES — Displays average breaking ability at times. Occasionally rounds breaks. Lacking burst and change of direction. Can get stuck at times. — Lacks elite speed in the open field. One-speed runner who can struggle with twitchier receivers. ​​— Slow reaction to what he sees. Waits for the ball to be thrown too often before accelerating out of break. OVERALL Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary played in 42 games and tallied 135 total tackles during his collegiate career. McCreary excels when he can line up and cover the guy across from him. He’s a physical corner who has no problem guarding bigger receivers. McCreary is a calm defender who doesn’t panic with the ball in the air. He pairs his patience at the line of scrimmage with hand placement and aggressiveness to control receivers and compete throughout the route. McCreary does a good job in the run game as well. He’s a solid tackler in most situations, although he can be lazy at times, not being as secure as he should. McCreary is a highly productive cornerback with a short memory, and he never backs down from competition. He may be lacking in his technique at times, but he almost always looks to locate and play the ball in the air. He may need some more time to develop, but he has the potential to become an NFL starter.

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network

Positives: Polished cornerback with outstanding instincts and ball skills. Plays with great awareness, knows where he is on the field, and does a great job communicating with teammates in the secondary. Plays faster than his 40 time, runs downfield with opponents, and consistently positions himself against receivers to make plays on the ball. Tracks the pass in the air, displays an outstanding move to the throw, and possesses a quick closing burst. Fluid pedaling in reverse, smooth flipping his hips, and explodes out of his plant to get to the action. Patient, effectively times pass defenses, and does not have mental lapses on the field. Forceful on the blitz and gives effort against the run. Negatives: Not a big-bodied cornerback and has short arms. Lacks a second gear. Analysis: McCreary is a talented cornerback with next-level ball skills who consistently played smart, tough football. He played very well against Alabama last season and helped shut down Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams. He’s a polished prospect who could start at nickelback or as a No. 2 cornerback in certain schemes.

Natalie Miller, Draft Wire

Strengths McCreary excels in press man coverage, using his superior strength to force receivers to stall at the line, and working them towards the sideline. He forces receivers’ hands down off the line, and shadows them physically off the route. Finesse moves off the snap by opponents are made largely irrelevant because of his play strength and hand usage. Down the field, it’s difficult to find open windows against McCreary, whose tracking ability and technique provide him tremendous pass breakup opportunities. He tracks routes well, and is able to close in on comebacks and curls with ease, smacking his hands through catches and bringing tremendous disruption to the pass game. He’s an intelligent cover man who clearly spends plenty of time studying the receivers he’s going to line up against. McCreary’s tackling is top-notch, as well, making zero-hesitation tackles where he sticks his face in the chest of the ball carrier and wraps them up with great form. His physicality truly shines on tape, and will certainly earn him some fans in NFL front offices. Weaknesses While he has good physicality, McCreary’s height and lacking athleticism can get him into trouble with taller receivers who can outjump him down the field. He can be plainly exposed by faster, taller receivers down the field. McCreary needs to be quicker about flipping inside when receivers maneuver into their second break, as he got exposed too often at the break point where he couldn’t use his physicality. He’ll need to be coached up and develop more fluid hips to deal with speedier receivers at the top of their routes. Projection McCreary will likely be seen as an immediate press man starter at the No. 2 corner spot in the NFL. He should have no problem taking over that role and putting his physicality to good use. He may be exposed early due to average size an athleticism, but with good coaching, he should develop into a solid cover man at the next level. He shouldn’t last long on Day 2. Projection: Top 40

The NFL Draft Bible, Sports Illustrated

Pros A feisty man cover cornerback, McCreary is technically sound, patient and confident when mirroring receivers. He rarely makes false steps and is patient at the line of scrimmage to not shoot his hands too early. McCreary consistently forces receivers towards the sideline and re-establishes contact at the top of routes. He possesses quick feet with flexible ankles and good hip fluidity to transition smoothly. His speed is above average. At the catch point, McCreary is confident and consistently able to make an attempt at playing the football. He gains outside leverage in run support and is a capable tackler in space. Cons Lacking ideal length and size at size position leads to mismatches and McCreary being beaten out at the catchpoint. He is often unable to make a play from behind or establish positioning when downfield. Possessing average twitch at the top of routes, he allows separation against sudden wideouts. McCreary has to adapt to NFL rules and get his hands off receivers as he can get grabby occasionally. In past years, he has had mental lapses in off coverage. His motor in run support runs hot and cold. Summary Fluid press cover cornerback with below-average size. McCreary is a feisty defender who plays with good technique and confidence. His lack of length causes him to be beaten out at the catchpoint and being more fluid than sudden allows twitchy route runners to create separation. McCreary projects as a solid second starter in a man coverage heavy secondary. He has the versatility to play at nickel cornerback as well.

Charlie Campbell, Walter Football

Strengths Man-cover corner Superb at not allowing separation Great speed to run with fast receivers Plays well in off-man coverage Ability to run with receivers in their routes Change-of-direction skills Can play press-man coverage Good size; put together well Confident; has the man-corner mentality Used to playing on an island Loose hips; can turn and run Has some length Fast backpedal Quick feet Upside Played well against elite competition Scheme versatile Special teams ability Weaknesses Lacks ball skills Doesn’t play the well when it comes his direction Could stand to be more physical on 50-50 passes Good, but not great, height Doesn’t do much in run defense Summary: McCreary was one of the most consistent and reliable cornerbacks in the SEC over the past three years. In 2019, he collected 36 tackles, an interception and 11 passes broken up. McCreary was excellent in 2020 as well, recording three interceptions, six passes defended, one forced fumble and 45 tackles. As a senior, McCreary had 49 tackles, 14 passes defended and two interceptions. For the NFL, McCreary is a smooth cover corner who is very skilled at not allowing separation. He is a natural man-to-man corner for running the route and blanketing receivers. While McCreary does not have great size, he is fast and twitchy to run with wideouts to keep them from getting open. That fluid agility lets him flip his hips and run with wide receivers vertically and keep them from getting open downfield. Thanks to his quality instincts and ball skills, McCreary does not have to resort to contact to break up passes. Instead, he is patient, doesn’t panic, and does a nice job of slapping the ball away. McCreary uses his soft hands, instincts, and body control to present a real threat to pick off passes, so it can be very dangerous to throw his direction.

More Roger McCreary headlines