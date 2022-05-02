Fallen Law Enforcement Officers To Be Honored In CA Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Law enforcement agencies from across the state will gather at the California State Capitol on Monday to honor those killed in the line of duty.

The ceremony is held every year following National Police Week. Three dozen peace officers will be honored.

Monday’s events will include a law enforcement caravan and a walk of honor to the California Peace Officers’ Memorial monument, with a ceremony following after.

Numerous fallen officers and deputies from the greater Sacramento area will be honored this year, including: Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona, Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Gibson, Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn, and Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal.