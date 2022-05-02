ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Fallen Law Enforcement Officers To Be Honored In CA Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A7PYn_0fQVcIyz00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Law enforcement agencies from across the state will gather at the California State Capitol on Monday to honor those killed in the line of duty.

The ceremony is held every year following National Police Week. Three dozen peace officers will be honored.

Monday’s events will include a law enforcement caravan and a walk of honor to the California Peace Officers’ Memorial monument, with a ceremony following after.

Numerous fallen officers and deputies from the greater Sacramento area will be honored this year, including: Davis Police Officer Natalie Corona, Sacramento Police Officer Tara O’Sullivan, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputy Brian Ishmael, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Gibson, Stockton Police Officer Jimmy Inn, and Galt Police Officer Harminder Grewal.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Roseville Police Turn To Special Traffic Cameras ‘To Prevent Crimes Before They Occur’

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Many drivers pass Roseville Galleria every day without knowing their license plates are detected by special cameras—but this is not the typical red-light camera. Instead, this camera aims to use the information it captures to stop the bad guys from breaking the law. One of the best pieces of evidence for law enforcement is video evidence of someone committing a crime, said Lt. Jeff Kook of the Roseville Police Department. It’s video evidence that can also prevent a crime, and 70% of crime is committed with a vehicle, Kool said. The department explains in a video that it switched to a...
CBS Sacramento

Police: Knights Landing SWAT Situation Linked To Search Warrant

KNIGHTS LANDING (CBS13) – A joint SWAT operation took place in the Yolo County community of Knights Landing on Wednesday morning, authorities. Woodland police say officers responded to the 42000 block of 2nd Street to serve a search warrant for a felon in possession of a firearm. The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office helped in the operation, Woodland police say. It’s unclear if any arrests were made, but police say the operation went smoothly and no injuries have been reported. The name of the suspect has not been released.
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peace Officers#Law Enforcement Officers#Davis Police
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
NBC News

Man, 56, dies after getting trapped in Southern California car wash, police say

A man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his vehicle and as w pinned against machinery, authorities said Monday. The fatal accident happened late Friday at a self-service car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, which is about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego and 110 miles south of central Los Angeles, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS San Francisco

Coroner: San Jose Rookie Officer De’Jon Packer Died Of Fentanyl Overdose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The sudden death of rookie San Jose police officer De’Jon Packer, whose body was discovered inside his Milpitas home in March, was the result of ‘fentanyl toxicity’, the coroner revealed Saturday. The news sent a jolt through the San Jose police department, which bid farewell to the well-liked 24-year-old at an emotional memorial service last month. “The full details regarding Officer Packer’s death are still not known and are being investigated by the Milpitas Police Department and they have our full cooperation,” said San Jose Police Chief Anthony Mata in a news release. “This behavior is...
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
67K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy