Chicago police suspect arson in 2 Back of the Yards fires that displaced more than a dozen people

More than a dozen people were displaced Sunday night when two fires occurred at residences in Back of the Yards — both of which appear to have been intentionally set, Chicago police said.

Authorities are investigating the fires as arson, according to an online media notification from Chicago police. The first fire was reported around 8:50 p.m. in an apartment building in the 4500 block of South Wood Street, officials said. Two residents were displaced as a result of that fire.

“It was later determined that an accelerant was used to start the fire and it is being investigated as an arson. There were no reported injuries and no one is in custody,” according to police.

Roughly an hour later and several blocks away, police and firefighters were called to another apartment building on the 4300 block of South Honore Street in the Back of the Yards neighborhood about 9:45 p.m., police said. Chicago Fire Department officials said it was an extra-alarm blaze that ultimately damaged parts of three buildings plus a vehicle.

“Officers responded to a fire where several residences were damaged. There are 15 people displaced with no reported injuries,” police said.

Fire officials initially said a firefighter battling that fire suffered a “minor injury,” but in a subsequent correction, they said there had been no injuries.

Chicago police continue to investigate the fires as arson, but no arrests had been made as of Monday morning.