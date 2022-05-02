ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida woman found dead in freezer, police investigating

By Joe Mario Pedersen, Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
Florida woman found dead in freezer, police investigating Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Florida police discovered the body of a 93-year-old woman in a freezer last week after conducting a welfare check, according law enforcement.

Sebastian police received a call last week requesting a welfare check on Marie Hoskins. She had not been seen by her neighbor for a long time, according to the Sebastian Police Department.

Officers couldn’t get inside at first but were later able to with help from an out-of-town family member who told them where to find a key for the house on Paddock Street, SPD reported.

Officers entered and found a 64-year-old resident, who initially stated she hadn’t seen her mother in some time, SPD said.

Officers later found Hoskins’ body inside a large freezer in the garage, SPD said. The housing resident agreed to come into the department for questioning.

Police recovered Hoskins’ body Friday and are still gathering evidence.

Jpedersen@orlandosentinel.com

