ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Stretch Zone, Brees Dream Foundation Donate $20K to Nonprofit

By Site Staff
bizneworleans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (Press Release) – Stretch Zone, the company that brought practitioner-assisted stretching to the public and introduced a new vertical in the health and wellness industry, in partnership with the Brees Dream Foundation, recently presented a $20,000 donation to Kids Join the Fight, a nonprofit organization that seeks to empower...

www.bizneworleans.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.5 KVKI

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Baton Rouge, LA
Society
State
Louisiana State
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

Mother, daughter create family legacy of service at EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kawande Harris-Lane says she cannot stop smiling now that her daughter, Katrea Harris, has followed in her footsteps by graduating from the EBRSO Capitol Area Regional Training Academy. “It was such a special moment, and I will never forget it. I’ve been to many CARTA...
BATON ROUGE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Louisiana Lottery Prizes of $90,000 and $10,000 Expiring Soon

I would have to believe that you could earn the position as "Poster Boy for Bad Luck" if you managed to win a huge lottery prize but were then unfortunate enough to miss out on the money because you forgot or weren't aware that you needed to go claim it. Believe it or not, this kind of thing happens more frequently than you'd think it would. In fact, there are $100,000 in lottery winnings that could "expire" in less than 40 days if action isn't taken.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy