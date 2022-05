Click here to read the full article. May 5 means a lot to Topeka K. Sam. On that day in 2015, she was released from prison, and on May 5, 2022, she’ll be honored with Google’s inaugural Social Impact Award, for her efforts toward ending the poverty and incarceration of women and girls worldwide, at Variety’s 2022 Power of Women: New York event. “This is like a full circle moment for me, to be honored on 5-5,” Sam says. “It’s my seventh year home and seven is God’s perfect number. It just feels like I have been fully redeemed.” When Sam was...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO