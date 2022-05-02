ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Crossroad Collective is filled with tasty food options

By Brian Kramp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrossroad Collective opened three years ago on Milwaukee’s Eastside and is filled with tasty food options, and if you haven’t stopped...

WISN

Love cheese curds? Get the free Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass

MILWAUKEE — It doesn't get any more Wisconsin than this: a free Milwaukee Cheese Curd Pass!. The pass will give people exclusive specials from more than 20 area fried and fresh cheese curd purveyors around the city. Anyone who downloads the pass before June 1 will be entered to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sasquatch 107.7

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Beautiful Third Ward Condo

Coming soon! Showings begin May 7th. Enjoy urban living in the heart of the Historic Third Ward! Spacious open floor plan boasts beautiful wood flooring, high ceilings and cream city brick walls. Kitchen boasts custom cabinets, granite counters, backsplash, breakfast bar and stainless appliances. Primary bedroom has walk in closet and primary bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in shower. Second bedroom with two double closets and a full bathroom with soaking tub. Powder room for guests. Bonus den, private balcony and in unit laundry. Two indoor parking spaces included. Leave the cars home and walk to all the Third Ward has to offer; dining, entertainment, boutiques and walk along the beautiful Riverwalk!
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel 3000

6 Wisconsin cities ideal for a getaway

You could spend a lifetime exploring the little towns and interesting cities within the state’s borders. It’s sometimes easy to overlook some of the smaller spots that don’t get as much tourism buzz, but these six locations are ideal for a Wisconsin getaway. Right under the Door...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Zaffiro's customers getting caught in online ordering trap

MILWAUKEE — Customers of one of Milwaukee's best-known pizza restaurants are getting caught in an online ordering trap. If someone wants to order from the original Zaffiro's Pizza near Farwell Avenue and Brady Street and they Google Zaffiro's, they may find a link to order online. But the nearly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Lake Express Ferry season begins May 6

MILWAUKEE - The Lake Express Ferry will launch its 2022 travel season Friday, May 6 with four daily crossings of the high-speed ferry on Lake Michigan between Milwaukee and Muskegon, MI. The four-engine powered ship provides the most daily crossings of Lake Michigan and the fastest service with each trip...
MILWAUKEE, WI
US News and World Report

23 Top Things to Do in Wisconsin

America's Dairy State may not be on everyone's vacation radar, but the state boasts pristine state parks, iconic architecture and rich culinary traditions supplemented by craft beer and farm-to-table experiences. Also, of course, its residents are famous for their Midwestern hospitability. America's Dairyland is well worth the trip for weekend getaways or week-long vacations. It's no exaggeration to claim Wisconsin offers something for every type of traveler – world-class art for culture enthusiasts, metropolitan food tours for foodies, numerous waterparks for families and relaxing scenery for outdoors lovers, including rolling hills, lush farmland, forests and lakes. Read on to explore the top things to do in Wisconsin. (Note: Some tours and excursions may be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. New policies may be in place, including capacity restrictions and parking reservation requirements. Check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and local tourism boards before traveling.)
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair 2022 deals

MILWAUKEE - Wisconsin State Fair officials announced a variety of deals and discounts on sale now for the 2022 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, Aug. 4 – 14. Fairgoers can secure their tickets early and save with $12 State Fair tickets! Discounted tickets are available online at WiStateFair.com and by visiting the State Fair Ticket Office as well as at participating Wisconsin Sentry Foods, Festival Foods, Metcalfe’s Markets, and Trig’s stores and Bank Five Nine branches. $12 State Fair tickets are on sale through June 30.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milaeger’s has plenty of options to brighten up your yard

Even though it may not feel like it, Spring is here, and it’s time to start planning your garden. Brian Kramp is in Racine at Milaeger’s where they’re calling all butterflies and hummingbirds with shrubs that will bring color your backyard.
RACINE, WI

