ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Outdoors: Salmon teach Michigan students about much more than raising fish

By By Matt Markey / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JPfhA_0fQVXDbJ00

There are certain aspects of education that suffer significantly when they go “virtual.”

Oh, you can read about subjects, watch videos, and imagine what it is like, but there is no substitute for in-person learning.

And when it comes to the hands-on nurturing and caring for something on a daily basis, chronicling its growth, and celebrating its success, you just have to be there.

Michigan's “Salmon in the Classroom” program was maintained throughout the pandemic with about half of the schools participating virtually, but this school year the kids were back in the buildings, and so were the fish. That meant in 267 houses of learning in the Great Lakes State, those students were exposed to the intricacies of raising salmon and being taught to be good stewards of our waterways.

“This program helps these students make the connection between clean water, good habitat, and healthy fish,” said Tracy Page, the aquatic education coordinator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“It is amazing, but before they are involved in the program, many of them didn't even notice that a stream was there, sometimes right near their school. But now they make that connection and have a sense of ownership in keeping the stream clean for the fish that live in it.”

Michigan's Salmon in the Classroom program, which got off to a humble start in 1997 with just one teacher involved, has grown exponentially over the past 25 years. This school year, there were about 300 teachers and more than 30,000 students in third grade through 12th grade participating.

They raise the fish throughout the academic year, learning about the unique needs of chinook salmon along the way, and then release the small salmon in the spring in waters selected by MDNR biologists as those providing the best salmon habitat.

It all starts in the fall with MDNR staff collecting eggs from spawning run salmon at the weir located on the Little Manistee River in the northwest portion of the Lower Peninsula. Chinook, or king salmon, migrate up the river from Lake Michigan.

After the eggs are fertilized at the hatchery, the teachers pick up a batch and take them back to their classrooms. What is essentially “two eyes and a wiggle” at this point will spend the next six months or so in aquariums and tanks at Michigan schools and become a living laboratory for the students.

“This popular program is a highly interactive experience for teachers and students, who are involved in every aspect of raising the salmon and responsible for their survival and release,” Page said. “The kids are getting hands-on learning about science and seeing firsthand that they can make a positive difference in our natural world.”

A few weeks after arriving at the schools, the salmon eggs hatch into fry and are sustained by their yolk sac. By the time the students reach Christmas break, the young chinook are ready to start feeding on food pellets. Besides feeding the fish, the students are also responsible for testing the water quality and cleaning and maintaining the tanks.

As part of the program, the MDNR provides the teachers with a suite of more than 30 activities to bring Great Lakes ecology, invasive species, history and even art into the salmon raising experience.

Teachers interested in the program apply early in the year and take part in workshops around the state to ready their classrooms for the arrival of the salmon the following fall. There also are more than 50 videos available to them that address water testing and fish tagging, a time-lapse examination of the hatching process, and full-class presentations on the history and life cycle of salmon.

“This program involves about 25,000 to 35,000 students per year,” Page said. “Over the time we've had Salmon in the Classroom active here in Michigan, we've handed out around 600,000 eggs to the teachers, and there have probably been close to a million kids taking part.”

King salmon, arguably Michigan's most-coveted sport fish, are released each spring in what has become a celebration and often a community event. Page said the release days usually involve field trips with additional educational opportunities covering fish identification and sampling the water for the macroinvertebrates that will provide the young chinook with a food source.

The salmon releases by schools in the Lower Peninsula begin around the middle of April and are completed by May 15. Schools in the Upper Peninsula have until June 1 to release their fish as biologists pinpoint water temperatures of 52 degrees as being ideal for the salmon fry. The fish are released below any dams or barriers so they will be able to migrate into one of the Great Lakes during their lifetime. The releases usually take place at a public park or boat launch facility along one of the approved rivers.

“When we hold these release events, the reaction from the public is always part of the fun. Everyone adores this program, so the public is often just as excited as the kids are. There are lots of onlookers,” Page said, adding that conservation organizations such as Trout Unlimited will often have volunteers on hand to help out.

Page estimates that the Salmon in the Classroom program has released 25,000 to 30,000 salmon into Michigan waterways each year.

“But this program is not intended to build the stock of fish,” she said. “We hope we are helping these students make a connection that hopefully stays with them for a lifetime.”

Comments / 0

Related
Kalamazoo Gazette

School COVID outbreaks spike in Michigan as 229 test positive

Michigan health officials discovered a spike in COVID-19 outbreaks last week, with a large number of new clusters associated with K-12 schools. On Monday, May 2, the state announced 81 new COVID outbreaks, including 39 linked to long-term care facilities and 35 involving K-12 schools. That’s a 62% increase from 50 new outbreaks the week prior, of which 15 involved schools.
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 WBCKFM

Is Michigan’s Biggest Peninsula Hiding Our Biggest Island?

Michigan is known for its upper and lower peninsulas. For many people there is a running joke about the U.P. being a part of Canada or Wisconsin, but what many people don’t know about upstate Michigan is that the tip of the Peninsula is actually an island. While both Peninsulas are home to thousands of islands, this northernmost point of Michigan might be home to the biggest hidden island of them all.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Sport Fish#Salmon#Fish Tanks
Newstalk KGVO

Snow Levels Concern Montana Streamflow Experts

The snowpack levels in the northern Rockies of Montana are at 103 percent of normal in the Sun-Teton-Marias, near Glacier National Park. However, that's the only place above normal for snowpack levels at the beginning of April in the state. In fact, directly east of the Sun-Teton-Marias region, the Milk River snow levels are at the opposite end of the scale - only 12 percent.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
natureworldnews.com

One of the Worst Invasive Species on Earth Spotted in Western Washington

There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
Distinctly Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana

A Coward's Guide to the Scariest Ways to Die In Montana They say freezing to death can be quite pleasant once delirium starts to set in. That is, pleasant enough at least when stacked up against nastier alternatives. We’re talking the real doozies. And since Montanans need little impetus to brag about the peculiarities of our state, the editorial staff of Distinctly Montana have prepared a very short...
MONTANA STATE
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
98.3 The Snake

12-Year-Old Ties Idaho Fishing Record With Nearly 10 Footer

A northern Idaho boy has tied a state catch and release fishing record for Idaho after spending nearly an hour reeling in a sturgeon that measured just shy of 120 inches. While under the instruction of his father and a guide from Jones Sport Fishing of Deary, Idaho, 12-year-old Tyler Grimshaw cemented himself into state record books after hooking and successfully reeling in a 9-foot, 11-inch sturgeon. State fishermen are calling the accomplishment a once-in-a-lifetime catch.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

‘Landscape of Fear’: Reintroduction of Wolves Reshaped Yellowstone National Park’s Entire Ecosystem For Better, Even Changing Flow of Rivers

“This very small number of crucial predators,” or Yellowstone National Park‘s gray wolves, “altered the very nature of the land.”. Once abundant from Canada to Mexico, European settlers nearly wiped out North America’s iconic gray wolves completely by the 20th century. All native populations to Yellowstone were eradicated, leaving the national park without wolves for a century. And the land responded.
ANIMALS
MLive.com

Why did Frankie Collins transfer from Michigan?

Frankie Collins’ transfer out of Michigan felt different than the others. Michigan, like every program, and Juwan Howard, like every coach, has had players leave. But Collins was just a freshman. He’d been in the rotation all season, and played major minutes -- and played well -- in the NCAA Tournament. The point guard was poised to assume an even bigger role next season.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy