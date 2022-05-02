Outdoors: Salmon teach Michigan students about much more than raising fish

There are certain aspects of education that suffer significantly when they go “virtual.”

Oh, you can read about subjects, watch videos, and imagine what it is like, but there is no substitute for in-person learning.

And when it comes to the hands-on nurturing and caring for something on a daily basis, chronicling its growth, and celebrating its success, you just have to be there.

Michigan's “Salmon in the Classroom” program was maintained throughout the pandemic with about half of the schools participating virtually, but this school year the kids were back in the buildings, and so were the fish. That meant in 267 houses of learning in the Great Lakes State, those students were exposed to the intricacies of raising salmon and being taught to be good stewards of our waterways.

“This program helps these students make the connection between clean water, good habitat, and healthy fish,” said Tracy Page, the aquatic education coordinator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

“It is amazing, but before they are involved in the program, many of them didn't even notice that a stream was there, sometimes right near their school. But now they make that connection and have a sense of ownership in keeping the stream clean for the fish that live in it.”

Michigan's Salmon in the Classroom program, which got off to a humble start in 1997 with just one teacher involved, has grown exponentially over the past 25 years. This school year, there were about 300 teachers and more than 30,000 students in third grade through 12th grade participating.

They raise the fish throughout the academic year, learning about the unique needs of chinook salmon along the way, and then release the small salmon in the spring in waters selected by MDNR biologists as those providing the best salmon habitat.

It all starts in the fall with MDNR staff collecting eggs from spawning run salmon at the weir located on the Little Manistee River in the northwest portion of the Lower Peninsula. Chinook, or king salmon, migrate up the river from Lake Michigan.

After the eggs are fertilized at the hatchery, the teachers pick up a batch and take them back to their classrooms. What is essentially “two eyes and a wiggle” at this point will spend the next six months or so in aquariums and tanks at Michigan schools and become a living laboratory for the students.

“This popular program is a highly interactive experience for teachers and students, who are involved in every aspect of raising the salmon and responsible for their survival and release,” Page said. “The kids are getting hands-on learning about science and seeing firsthand that they can make a positive difference in our natural world.”

A few weeks after arriving at the schools, the salmon eggs hatch into fry and are sustained by their yolk sac. By the time the students reach Christmas break, the young chinook are ready to start feeding on food pellets. Besides feeding the fish, the students are also responsible for testing the water quality and cleaning and maintaining the tanks.

As part of the program, the MDNR provides the teachers with a suite of more than 30 activities to bring Great Lakes ecology, invasive species, history and even art into the salmon raising experience.

Teachers interested in the program apply early in the year and take part in workshops around the state to ready their classrooms for the arrival of the salmon the following fall. There also are more than 50 videos available to them that address water testing and fish tagging, a time-lapse examination of the hatching process, and full-class presentations on the history and life cycle of salmon.

“This program involves about 25,000 to 35,000 students per year,” Page said. “Over the time we've had Salmon in the Classroom active here in Michigan, we've handed out around 600,000 eggs to the teachers, and there have probably been close to a million kids taking part.”

King salmon, arguably Michigan's most-coveted sport fish, are released each spring in what has become a celebration and often a community event. Page said the release days usually involve field trips with additional educational opportunities covering fish identification and sampling the water for the macroinvertebrates that will provide the young chinook with a food source.

The salmon releases by schools in the Lower Peninsula begin around the middle of April and are completed by May 15. Schools in the Upper Peninsula have until June 1 to release their fish as biologists pinpoint water temperatures of 52 degrees as being ideal for the salmon fry. The fish are released below any dams or barriers so they will be able to migrate into one of the Great Lakes during their lifetime. The releases usually take place at a public park or boat launch facility along one of the approved rivers.

“When we hold these release events, the reaction from the public is always part of the fun. Everyone adores this program, so the public is often just as excited as the kids are. There are lots of onlookers,” Page said, adding that conservation organizations such as Trout Unlimited will often have volunteers on hand to help out.

Page estimates that the Salmon in the Classroom program has released 25,000 to 30,000 salmon into Michigan waterways each year.

“But this program is not intended to build the stock of fish,” she said. “We hope we are helping these students make a connection that hopefully stays with them for a lifetime.”