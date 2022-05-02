ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mug Shot Monday (May 2, 2022)

By Shannon Newth
 2 days ago
Every week, the Montana This Morning crew asks viewers to share their best “mug shots.”

We’ll show you the top pictures from the week every Monday on Montana This Morning and a winner will be announced.

Each weekly winner will receive a $10 gift card to Morning Light Coffee Roasters at 1701 9th Avenue South in Great Falls.

Click here to submit your Mug Shot Monday photo !

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

