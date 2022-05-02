ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia tattoo shop giving out free tattoos — as long as they’re ‘mayo-themed’

By Kassidy Hammond, Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gBEOB_0fQVWtlk00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) — Do you have a passion for mayonnaise? Specifically Duke’s Mayonnaise, a regional favorite headquartered in Richmond, Virginia?

Are you also willing to alter your flesh, forever, to show your loyalty?

Then boy, are you in for a treat.

Duke’s Mayonnaise has partnered with a tattoo shop in Richmond to offer free mayonnaise-themed tattoos for one day only in May.

“Duke’s is a cult brand due to consumers’ extreme passion for it. From using the jars as wedding
centerpieces, to urns and tattoos,” said Rebecca Lupesco, the brand manager for “mayohem” at Duke’s. “We’re here to reward that passion, and as a fun bonus, maybe become the most-tattooed mayo brand in the world.”

Woman jokes about unfortunate pre-pandemic tattoo that left her ‘mortified’

The free tattoos will be limited to a selection of over 40 pre-drawn designs, many of which were teased on the @DukesMayoTattoo Instagram account earlier this week. Designs include a dagger-pierced jar of Duke’s, a deviled egg with a pitchfork, and a skull with “Duke’s” spelled out in its teeth, among others. Customers can choose to get each design in black or in color.

The Instagram account also appears to be showcasing other, more intricate Duke’s-themed tattoos, as well.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ochl4_0fQVWtlk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WToJ0_0fQVWtlk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rRhKp_0fQVWtlk00
(Duke’s Mayonnaise)

The event is scheduled for Friday, May 13, at Yellow Bird Tattoo in Richmond. All available appointments are currently booked, but those still interested can ask to be placed on the waitlist by emailing BOOKYBT@gmail.com and putting “Duke’s Flash” in the subject line.

If Yellow Bird Tattoo still can’t seem to squeeze you in, you can also book a normal appointment — and pay — to get yourself the mayo-themed tattoo you’ve always dreamed of.

VIDEO: Car plows into tattoo shop, launches client out of chair

For more information, visit Duke’s tattoo Instagram or Yellow Bird’s Instagram .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Body found in Missouri well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
Thrillist

This Brewery Will Give You Free IPAs for a Year If You Get a Tattoo

Tattoos are quite the commitment, given they're etched into your skin with a needle and remain there for the rest of your life unless you opt for an even more painful, expensive laser treatment later. But if that doesn't scare you and you're a fan of free beer, Virginia-based brewery...
DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tattoos#Design#Tattoo You#Yellow Bird Tattoo
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KSN News

WFD assists with search after police chase ends with truck in pond

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A police chase on Tuesday morning ended with a stolen pickup truck at the bottom of a lake in Sedgwick County, according to a press release by Sumner County officials. Police say on Tuesday morning, around 1:37 a.m., Sumner County officials were involved in a pursuit that started after a vehicle […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
Caught in Southie

Shop, Sip + Save at the South Boston Spring Stroll

In a celebration of spring, the South Boston Chamber of Commerce and the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation (SBNDC) are excited to promote the annual Spring Stroll on Thursday, May 5, starting at 4 p.m. The Chamber and SBNDC invite you to come out that night and leisurely stroll along...
LIFESTYLE
KSN News

Crash happens in south Wichita after police chase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crash happened in south Wichita Tuesday night after the Wichita Police Department (WPD) called off a chase. The crash happened at the intersection of S Broadway Ave and E Mt. Vernon St around 6:50 p.m. The WPD cannot confirm if the car they were in pursuit of was one […]
WICHITA, KS
102.7 KORD

Jenny’s Hope Huge Event in Columbia Park

Adopt don't shop! Well, if you are a believer in that, this is your chance to find that furry friend to forever change both your and their lives. Saturday, April 30, Jenny's Hope is hosting an adoption extravaganza in Columbia Park. There will be dozens of local (and surrounding area) shelters and pet rescue organizations to help assist you in finding your new best friend.
PETS
KSN News

Police ID body in west Wichita, seek car and driver

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has released the name of a man whose body was found in west Wichita early Sunday. Officers got the report of a man down in the 7900 block of West Cottontail just after 2 a.m. They responded and found the body of 49-year-old Kurt Krueger. There is […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Photos: Reports of hail throughout Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Severe weather is happening across Kansas on Monday, May 2. Part of that severe weather includes hail. Below are reports of hail across the state: 6:43 p.m. Wellington: Half dollar size hail 5:55 p.m. Argonia: Quarter size hail 5:43 p.m. 4:38 p.m. 5 N Bloom: Golf ball size hail 3:07 p.m. […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy