Santa Barbara County, CA

One dead in semi-truck crash in Santa Maria Valley

KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to reports of a fatal crash Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:35 a.m. near East Betteravia Road and Philbric Road in the Santa Maria Valley.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials confirm one person died in the two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck versus a sedan.

Fire officials say the driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries, one person in the sedan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and another person in the sedan died.

First responders remain on scene working to clean a fuel leak and wires that were knocked down during the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

KSBY News

KSBY News

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

