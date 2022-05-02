ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Flooding affecting travel in parts of ND, Minnesota

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CAVALIER, N.D. (AP) — Excessive rainfall has caused flooding in northeastern North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota where roads are closed and at least one small community is surrounded by water.

Neche, with a population of about 380, has become an island with the Pembina River cresting at 21.7 feet (661 centimeters), according to Pembina County Emergency Management spokeswoman Rebecca Flanders.

It’s anticipated that the water level in Neche will be consistent for the next several days to a week, Flanders said.

About 16 miles to the south, officials asked residents in some parts of Cavalier to evacuate their homes due to the rising water.

The Pembina County Sheriff’s Office says some areas “will become inundated, and residents may be unable to leave due to flooded streets.”

Cavalier Mayor Lacey Hinkle said Monday a few people left their homes and moved to higher ground. Sandbagging continued around local businesses, Hinkle said.

Cavalier, the largest city in Pembina County with about 1,100 residents, is about 80 miles (128.7 kilometers) northwest of Grand Forks.

The region received between 1.5 inches (38 millimeters) and 2 inches (50.8 millimeters) of rain between Friday and Sunday as did Thief River Falls and Crookston in northwestern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Monday for Willow Creek near Willow City affecting McHenry and Bottineau counties and for the Red Lake River at Crookston, Minnesota.

Heavy rainfall has continued to cause rising levels on rivers within the Red Lake basin, the weather service said.

Roads remain closed in many locations due to flooding, including portions of Highways 54 and 18, as well as the Sorlie Bridge and the Point Bridge in Grand Forks.

In Pembina near the Canadian border, water is touching Interstate 29, but has not covered the road, according to emergency management officials. Sand is being delivered to the area and high school students will be volunteering to fill sand bags on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

A foot of snow, blizzard conditions to threaten central US

A major storm developing across the central U.S. in the coming week is forecast to bring a historic snowfall and blizzard conditions to portions of the northern tier. A southward dip in the jet stream across the West is likely to bring cold, Canadian air into portions of the West Coast before it expands across the Rockies and the northern Plains into the early part of the week. This cold will set the stage for a more robust amount of snow as the week progresses.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Grand Forks, ND
State
Minnesota State
City
Mchenry, ND
State
North Dakota State
City
Bottineau, ND
City
Cavalier, ND
City
Crookston, MN
NBC News

Spring nor'easter could dump 10 inches of snow in Pennsylvania and New York

An unseasonal nor'easter is expected to lead to "treacherous" travel conditions late Monday and Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Eight million people were under winter weather alerts from the Appalachians up through upstate New York, as well as parts of Vermont and Massachusetts. Upstate New York and far...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls#Red Lake River#Water Level#Ap
News Channel Nebraska

Thunderstorm warning

12:03 a.m. - Hail reported between Johnson and Talmage. NEBRASKA CITY - The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for portions of Lancaster, Johnson, Otoe and Gage counties until 12:15 a.m. Radar indicates a severe thunderstorm six miles south of Firth moving east at 20 mph. Hail is...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NWS
natureworldnews.com

Powerful Storms to Bring Extreme Weather to Kansas

In AccuWeather's annual spring prediction, April was highlighted as a month to watch for severe weather. The forecast is coming true with several rounds of severe thunderstorms over the central United States in the coming days. Weather Development. Wednesday began with a few minor storms over eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas,...
KANSAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Weather Warning for Severe Thunderstorms Issued for Kansas and Oklahoma

Severe thunderstorms are looming over Kansas and Oklahoma after US meteorologists issued their latest weather warning, prompting the risks of the downpour of large hailstones, strong winds, and twisters in the mentioned states and their surrounding areas. Severe Thunderstorms. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) - Storm Prediction Center...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WJON

Farmers Still Waiting For Dry Weather

Farmers throughout central Minnesota are still waiting to get a good start on spring planting. The latest Crop Progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, released Monday, indicates less than one percent of the corn statewide has been planted. Nick Carletta with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Catfish 100.1

Here is What Type of Weather to Expect this Summer in Alabama

Severe weather season always interrupts springtime in Alabama and this year it has been quite busy. Now our sights are set on the joy of summer. For many Alabamians, the unofficial start to the summer season is Memorial Day weekend with the official launch being Summer Solstice on Tuesday, June 21. Many are ready for the hot summer months and some are ready to crank up the air conditioner. Others are ready to jump in the pool.
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

880K+
Followers
429K+
Post
401M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy