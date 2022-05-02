Tax break helps sports betting companies reduce obligations

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia has collected tens of millions of dollars in tax revenue since legalized sports betting debuted last year, despite a tax break for betting companies that helps reduce their obligation.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch recently reviewed Virginia Lottery numbers and found that sports betting companies have offered $168.8 million in “bonuses and promotions” to customers since launching. That promotional money, often in the form of free bets, can be deducted from each company’s tax obligation.

The state has taken in $26.7 million in tax revenue so far, but the promotional write-offs negated 43.7% of the revenue Virginia’s government could tax, the newspaper reported in a story published Monday. As a result, only five of the 12 companies currently taking sports bets have paid any taxes since launching.

Caesars, with 9.7% of the Virginia betting market, was the largest company yet to make a tax payment.

A lottery spokesperson told the newspaper that the organization doesn’t create policy, it only implements the General Assembly’s will.

Del. Mark Sickles, a Democrat from Fairfax, introduced legislation this year to eliminate the tax break. But the measure did not make it out of a committee.