Photos: Jackie Robinson through the years

A bat used by baseball and civil rights icon Jackie Robinson has brought a hefty price at auction. Robinson’s bat from the 1949 MLB All-Star Game sold for $1.08 million (including buyer’s premium) on Saturday, according to Goldin Auctions. One of two made for the game at Brooklyn’s...
The Houston Astros‘ 4-0 win over the Seattle Mariners put them at 13-11 and allowed them to take sole possession of second place in the American League West division. But for manager Dusty Baker, last night’s win was more than just your average regular season victory. With the...
Comments / 0