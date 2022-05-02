ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A dream come true: Kyren Williams reveals his backstory with the Rams following 2022 NFL Draft

Kyren Williams landing with the Los Angeles Rams is a dream come true. The former Notre Dame star running back didn’t just realize his goal of being drafted into the NFL, but he’s going to be suiting up for his favorite franchise.

Williams grew up in St. Louis, where the Rams famously played before moving to Los Angeles. The former Fighting Irish ball carrier had immense love for the team, and detailed how special his connection to the franchise is after being drafted by the Rams.

“I was at every home game,” revealed Williams. “Thanks to my coach .. he had season tickets, so we were at every game. Huge Steven Jackson fan. Dressed up as him on Halloween. .. It’s just so crazy how things circle around. You know, God’s plan — everything.”

If you don’t want to take Williams’ word for it, the Rams shared a photo on Twitter of their new running back posing with aforementioned franchise legend, Steven Jackson.

As you can see, Kyren Williams recognizes how special it is to not just be drafted into the NFL, but by his favorite NFL team. Los Angeles could be getting a steal with the former Notre Dame star, and Williams could become a day one contributor at the next level.

More on Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams selected Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams, who emerged over the past two seasons, with the No. 164 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. After playing limited snaps as a freshman, he led the Fighting Irish offense with his versatile play.

The Rams traded with the Las Vegas Raiders to get Williams. Las Vegas received the No. 175 and No. 238 picks in exchange.

Kyren Williams, at just 5-foot-9 and 194 pounds, finished his college career with 419 carries for 2,153 yards and 27 touchdowns over 26 games. He also added 78 receptions for 675 yards and four touchdowns.

A former four-star plus recruit in the class of 2019, he was the No. 295 overall player in the nation per the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average. The St. Louis, Missouri native also ranked as the No. 26 running back and No. 5 player in his home state after playing at St. John Vianney High School.

IN THIS ARTICLE
