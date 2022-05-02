Family fun for all at Rockmart’s movie night for Georgia Cities Week celebration

Georgia Cities Week was held from April 24 through April 30 to cap off the month, and Rockmart held a family fun-focused event at Hilburn Field on this past Friday evening to take part in the statewide celebrations.

Rockmart’s movie night featuring Disney’s “Encanto” started off at 7 p.m. with music and the opportunity for youth to run around and ultimately play a few games to win some door prizes for taking part in the event on April 29.

























The Rockmart Kiwanis Club also helped out with the event, and city officials worked alongside in the concession stand handing out free popcorn for the night.

The weeklong celebration capped off Saturday with a City Job Fair in the council chambers at the J.L. Ellis City Complex.