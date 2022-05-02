ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockmart, GA

Family fun for all at Rockmart’s movie night for Georgia Cities Week celebration

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 2 days ago

Georgia Cities Week was held from April 24 through April 30 to cap off the month, and Rockmart held a family fun-focused event at Hilburn Field on this past Friday evening to take part in the statewide celebrations.

Rockmart’s movie night featuring Disney’s “Encanto” started off at 7 p.m. with music and the opportunity for youth to run around and ultimately play a few games to win some door prizes for taking part in the event on April 29.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j21qZ_0fQVSROM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSCTK_0fQVSROM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCk84_0fQVSROM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w7tmO_0fQVSROM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oBvov_0fQVSROM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzPxS_0fQVSROM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uN4OZ_0fQVSROM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRmu8_0fQVSROM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCkSb_0fQVSROM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8z2i_0fQVSROM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhNe1_0fQVSROM00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QtItk_0fQVSROM00

The Rockmart Kiwanis Club also helped out with the event, and city officials worked alongside in the concession stand handing out free popcorn for the night.

The weeklong celebration capped off Saturday with a City Job Fair in the council chambers at the J.L. Ellis City Complex.

Comments / 0

Related
ServingLooksATL

Dinner with a Side of History: Busy Bee Cafe' in Atlanta, Georgia

I enjoyed pickup from The Busy Bee Cafe' also known as "The south on a plate". The Busy Bee Cafe' is the only business from the era of Segregation that started and still stands on Hunter Street (now known as Martin Luther King Drive). The Busy Bee Cafe' started in 1947 during a time when Jim Crow laws adamantly enforced segregation between races. With limited socio-economic opportunities for African Americans during this time, Black entrepreneurs invested in the area and created thriving businesses that grew and created promise for the community! Over 70 years later, The Busy Bee Cafe' has transformed into a local favorite and an Atlanta staple for tourists across the country! The Busy Bee Cafe's commitment to tradition and desire to invest in their community is the reason why they are still thriving long after the days of the Jim Crow era. Thank you Melvin for such a wonderful experience, rich history, and delicious meals. Keep reading to find out what I tried at The Busy Bee Cafe'. My main courses were fried shrimp, catfish fillets, and fried chicken. The sides I choose were broccoli cheese casserole, collard greens, mac and cheese, cabbage, cornbread muffin, and a yeast roll. My dessert of choice was a peach cobbler. I sipped on strawberry lemonade and Arnold palmer The Busy Bee Cafe' is available for takeout or you can have it delivered right to your door right now via Toast Tab. They also have some pretty awesome merch to show your support like hats, masks, and tees Follow @servinglooksatl for more places to go and things to do in the city! Would you try the catfish or the chicken?
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Society
City
Rockmart, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Georgia Sun

Kingfisher in downtown Rome hosts comedy night

ROME — Hosted by Rob West, Comedy Night at Kingfisher in downtown Rome will be full of laughs Friday, May 13th, while Rome comedians Darris Linginfelter and Bryan Mullins, and Atlanta comedians Alec Scheller, Zach Wright, and Liz Derr fill the space with funny stories and stand up performances.
ROME, GA
Polk Today

Polk Today

3K+
Followers
844
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.

 http://polk.today

Comments / 0

Community Policy