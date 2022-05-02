ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Kourtney Kardashian Revives ’90s Dress-Over-Pants Trend in Platforms With Travis Barker Ahead of Met Gala

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01oqzz_0fQVRaLo00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Power couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were seen arriving at the Ritz Hotel on Sunday night in New York after a trip to Italy. Their arrival comes one day prior to the Met Gala, May 2, which could very well explain their hotel stay.

“The Kardashians” star was seen walking hand in hand with her husband Barker in a grungy couple’s outfit. Kardashian wore a silky white slip dress with an asymmetrical hem under a matte black oversized bomber jacket  The social media personality wore the pants-under-dress trend, donning black slacks under the silky slip. The style is grungy and layered, giving life and volume to the slip dress over top.

Kardashian rounds things out with black sunnies and a black mini bag and what appears to be a Versace wallet sticking out of the brim of the bag. With a little help from Barker, it seems that the Kardashian has been adopting a grunge aesthetic these days , making it her mission to match with the rough stylings of the Blink-182 drummer.

The pair has appeared together in mostly black, and a lot of it, passing on color for a post-punk style. Barker wore a distressed black tee, black skinny jeans and thick black sunglasses. The musician also wore a hefty gold chain.

Both Kardashian and Barker wore black shoes with a slight sheen. Kardashian chose to step out in black chunky platform boots with a round, pronounced toe. Barker bets on a classic pair of creepers with a slight platform. Both styles of shoes are very grunge, indeed, offering the pair extra inches and, of course, an edgier presence . Thick platforms are always a good idea for those who are looking to make an entrance. The shoe commands attention, and isn’t that what the grunge movement is all about?

See Barker and Kardashian’s edgiest style moments together.

Make an entrance with these black platforms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31r7nu_0fQVRaLo00
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Mia Cayson Platform Chelsea Boot, $36 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bcJJg_0fQVRaLo00
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Dr. Martens Jadon Patent Leather Boots, $170 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQdUK_0fQVRaLo00
CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Stella McCartney Platform Ankle Boots, $675 .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 7

Related
Footwear News

La La Anthony Serves Up a Runway-Worthy Walk in Extreme Cutout Top & Tricky Boots

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. La La Anthony strutted her way onto Instagram feeds on Friday in sleek style. The TV personality shared a video of herself delivering a runway-worthy walk while blowing a kiss to a soundtrack. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala) Anthony’s outfit was full of statement pieces, including a black extreme-cutout crop top. The peekaboo moment was a surprising one, leaning slightly grunge and distressed. The top had...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Holds Court in Pointy Pumps & Leather Pants for Kardashian-Jenner Lawsuit

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Blac Chyna puts a modern spin on the classic black and white color scheme. The “Rob & Chyna” star was spotted leaving a courthouse in Los Angeles yesterday while wearing an ensemble that connotes that she means business. For the outfit, Chyna wore a white sweater that had a cream-colored billowing neck roll. The piece also had contrasting knit patterns and a structured finish towards the bottom. On the lower half, she went with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Britney Spears Flatters Her Growing Baby Bump in Eyelet Crop Top & Y2K Low-Rise Jeans With Versatile Ankle Boots

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears has been embracing spring style as of late. The “Toxic” hitmaker took to Instagram today to share some snaps of herself modeling a Western-inspired hat with a white eyelet crop top featuring a tie front and ruffle-trim sleeves and ultra-low rise black jeans that bring to mind the early aughts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) On her feet, she donned a pair of black suede boots featuring a stiletto heel and a sock-like silhouette. Just days ago, Spears shared another fashion post in which she appears...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Cutest Bracelets in Her Yitty Shapewear Campaign — and They're Under $30

Lizzo's long-awaited shapewear line has finally arrived — bringing with it a slew of bright, playful and downright cheeky styles to accompany it. And while the body-hugging pieces might be the focal point of the collection, the brand's famed campaign shots also feature the singer in a beaded, Y2K-inspired accessory that's completely perfect for spring — and available to shop now for under $30, too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Barbra Streisand
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Of Son, 2 Mos., Sharing An Easter Snuggle With Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner just shared a new glimpse at her 2-month old baby boy! The cosmetics CEO posted a sweet photo of her son snuggled up in the arms of his dad Travis Scott, 30, in an Easter Sunday post on April 17. The baby boy, who she has yet to confirm a new name for, appeared to be rocking a pair of black leather sneakers with a red sole, jeans and a red-and-blue t-shirt. The shirt matched Travis’ plaid blue-and-red button down which he wore over a white t-shirt.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Blac Chyna Commands Courtroom Attention in Pristine White Suit & Metallic Heels for Kardashian-Jenner Trial

Click here to read the full article. Blac Chyna is currently spending her days in Los Angeles Superior Court with the Kardashian-Jenners as a result of her $100 million defamation lawsuit against the famous family. While the model and socialite is no doubt dealing with a very tense trial, she’s doing so in impeccable style. This is a high-profile trial, after all. The walk to the courthouse might as well be a red carpet, paparazzi included. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Larry (@hollylarry_) Yesterday, Blac Chyna arrived at the L.A. courthouse wearing an all-white suit and carrying a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ayesha Curry Wraps Her Spike Heels Around Steph Curry as They Embrace the ‘Groutfit’ Style Trend

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ayesha Currey and Steph Curry achieved couple goals while posing for a photo in matching outfits yesterday. The pair added their own touch to the “groutfit” trend (an all-gray outfit). Ayesha added a red carpet flair to the monochromatic look in a pair of super pointy white stiletto pumps. The white shoes featured an extra thin black heel that gave the actress some height. The rest of the outfit gave a comfort-focused business-casual...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Diesel Bags Are Everywhere Right Now

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Cast your mind back to the early 2000s when slouchy shoulder bags were all the rage. Mary-Kate and Ashley had yet to discover...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pants#Met Gala#Kardashian Family
POPSUGAR

The Entire Kardashian-Jenner Clan Showed Up at the Met Gala

The Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived in style to the Met Gala! Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian brought their family affair to the red carpet on Monday night as they showed up in their white-tie ensembles. Attending the Met Gala for the first time, Khloé wore a sheer gold gown, while Kourtney and Travis Barker coordinated with matching menswear looks.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kylie Jenner wears Off-White wedding gown on Met Gala 2022 red carpet

The Kardashian-Jenners never fail to surprise. Along with her clan of sisters – who were all invited to the 2022 Met Gala for the first time by Anna Wintour – Kylie Jenner had her own take on “Gilded Glamour.” The 24-year-old donned an Off-White wedding dress on the red carpet, which was complete with a veil and billowing skirt. But this gown had a twist: the veil was attached to a backward baseball hat, perhaps an homage to all-American sports. While Kim Kardashian has been a regular at past Met Galas, this will be the first year for her famous sisters Khloe and Kourtney. See all the celebrity looks from Met Gala 2022 with Page Six Style’s live coverage. But this isn’t Kylie’s first rodeo. While she was absent last year, in 2019, she sported an all-purple ensemble next to sisters Kendall and Kim. She and her family come hot off the tails of their court case against Blac Chyna, which reached a verdict today. While Chyna sued Kris, Kim, Khloe and Kylie for defamation, the jury decided no damages would be awarded to Chyna.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I was in love with him’: Sarah Jessica Parker on Alexander McQueen and her iconic Met Gala looks

Sarah Jessica Parker has looked back on some of her most unforgettable Met Gala looks with Alexander McQueen, stating that she was “in love with him”. The Sex and the City star recorded a short film for Vogue which sees her reflect on some of her defining fashion moments, including her 2006 appearance when she and the British designer arrived in matching tartan for the AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion theme. The 57-year-old said she “immediately” wanted to work with McQueen for the look, but felt that she “didn’t really know him well enough to be so presumptuous...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Boosts Chic Midi Dress With Sharp Sneakers With Ben Affleck for Shopping Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez boosted an elegant look with a sporty touch for a daytime date with Ben Affleck. While in Santa Monica, Calif., at the Brentwood Country Mart, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a chic black dress. The midi-length number featured wide draped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Giving the gauzy piece an added silhouette was a black leather belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with tinted aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a chain bracelet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Pete Davidson’s Met Gala ‘Sexy Nun’ Outfit Included a Tunic Dress & Wingtip Boots for a Striking Debut in 2021

Click here to read the full article. As rumors swirl around the 2022 Met Gala — now less than two weeks away — it’s time to reminisce on looks from the 2021 event. Currently at top of mind — particularly as the look’s designer Thom Browne’s Fall 2022 show approaches — is Pete Davidson. Last September, the 2021 Met Gala — which raises funds annually for the Metropolitan Museum of Art — saw an explosion of experimental suiting. Among the Thom Browne-clad army of bespoke skirted men, including Lee Pace and Evan Mock, was Davidson. The “Saturday Night Live” star was...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
Mic

Rihanna adorns her baby bump like the sacred vessel it is

It’s long been the norm for pregnant women to be forced into a style doldrum, pigeonholed by maternity lines that cater to comfort before style. And while pregnant women deserve to be as comfortable as they want to, walking past stores that have baby-bumped mannequins draped in loose fabrics and uninspired prints feels like enough to spur a depressive episode in anyone. It begs the question of why we insist on pregnant women wearing clothes pretty much only designed to lay down in. It goes back to the madonna or the whore dichotomy: the historical, societal insistence that a woman can be nurturing or sexual, but not both at the same time. It’s a patriarchal stereotype that seemed inescapable until Rihanna got pregnant, destroying that idea, one belly chain at a time.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Gets Comfy for Easter Party With a Friend in Black Top & Jeans Alongside Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Instead of sporting a pastel look for the Wade family’s Easter celebration on Sunday, Zaya Wade went for a casual outfit with a dark color palette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) The daughter of Dwyane Wade, who has become known for modeling colorful looks regularly on her Instagram page, donned a baggy black button-up shirt with short sleeves and a collar paired with loose-fitting jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Taking to Instagram, she wrote alongside some snaps, “I’ve had the...
BASKETBALL
Footwear News

Footwear News

116K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy