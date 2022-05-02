ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Food prices still rising and will stay high for ‘some time’, top retailer warns

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10uoJL_0fQVRVt300

Food prices will remain high for "some time" and the government should intervene to help struggling families, one of Britain’s most experienced retailers has said.

Lord Rose, Asda chairman, also accused the Bank of England and ministers of being too "slow" to react to rampant inflation.

He said: “We saw the signs last year that inflation was coming. I think the actions that have been taken to curb it have been a bit slow in coming.”

The Tory peer, who previously headed up Marks & Spencer, said that government can't solve all society's problems but ministers could do a "few things" to help with the cost of living crisis.

“It [government] could talk to the food retailers to make sure that we are cutting out every extra cost,” he said.

Asked if he thought the 6 per cent rise in food prices could be outstripped, he said: “They are going to go higher and they are going to stay high for quite some time, I fear.”

Lord Rose's comments came after the head of Co-Op supermarkets warned that “chicken could become as expensive as beef” for the first time in years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUUdE_0fQVRVt300

Russia's war in Ukraine is driving up the price of feed, which is having a knock-on effect on the cost of chicken in shops.

Britons are facing the biggest drop in their living standards since the 1950s, with the price of fuel and energy also at record levels.

"We don't know what will happen to gas prices and whatever else and clearly that will be dictated by however long this war goes on for, but I am afraid there is knock-on effect for all raw materials," Lord Rose said.

"There is going to be a new level of costs for these raw materials and they won't go down," he added.

"It is a new high and that is something that people are going to have to accommodate."

Kwasi Kwarteng, the business secretary told broadcasters on Sunday there was “obviously an issue” with the rising cost of living.

Labour is calling on the government to introduce a windfall tax on the profits of oil and gas giants to help people with the bills.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the chancellor, initially ruled out the policy, saying it would deter investment in the North Sea.

In the past few days, the government has told companies such as Shell and BP that nothing is off the table if that investment doesn't materialise.

Comments / 20

green birds
2d ago

so as it becomes so expensive that I can no longer live on what the US government deems enough to pay bills and live on disability I will start to just walk in and take what I want and leave. us government says $800 a month for people on disability is enough to live on for the month and pay rent and bills .if not for my living situation I'd be homeless and as is already have to go without food for the last week sometimes last 2 weeks without any food . I call it the fasting week because it happens every time and you can only stretch $ so far

Reply(1)
4
William Dow Briggs
3d ago

Everything can change with a stroke of a pen. The Democrats are making too much money to do that.

Reply
9
Shady Wade
2d ago

As long as demonrats are in power your financial security is in jeopardy.

Reply
7
Related
Allrecipes.com

Food Prices Are On The Rise — Here's Which Products Are Impacted And What You Can Do About It

It's no secret that the world is facing an inflation in prices — from the grocery store to the gas pump, prices are climbing. On top of that, you may also be having trouble finding staple items at the grocery store. There are a lot of factors contributing to these price jumps and food shortages, including the war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other health-related concerns.
GAS PRICE
MarketWatch

As food prices hit an all-time high, more Americans have abandoned online grocery shopping and returned to supermarket aisles

More Americans are browsing again — in grocery-store aisles rather than online. With U.S. states abandoning mask mandates in public places, and more retailers dropping requirements for masks — and the latest omicron wave that led to a spike in COVID-19 cases over the winter now receding — more people are feeling comfortable shopping in person and participating in public activities.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
Person
Boris Johnson
Popculture

Candy Recall Sparks Factory Closure

Italian confectionery group Ferrero has been ordered to suspend production at its Belgium plant after dozens of salmonella infections linked to its Kinder products have been reported in numerous countries. The plant was shut down after Belgium's food safety agency AFSCA-FAVV, per Sky News, said a link was confirmed between more than 100 salmonella cases and Ferrero production in southern Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Britain#Asda#The Bank Of England#Marks Spencer#Co Op#Britons
moneytalksnews.com

Here’s the No. 1 Reason Americans Are Quitting Their Jobs

After millions quit their jobs during the past couple of years in what has come to be called the Great Resignation, many workers are now considering resigning once again. In the past 12 months, 21% of U.S. workers took a new job, according to a Grant Thornton survey. Of that group, 40% already are looking for another position.
ECONOMY
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

634K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy