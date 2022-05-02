ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Australian admits to pushing gay American off cliff in homophobic 1988 killing

By Rachel Sharp
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MwkxL_0fQVRSEs00

An Australian man has admitted to pushing a gay American off a cliff in a homophobic murder that went unsolved for over 30 years, as the court heard how the killer often boasted about targeting and attacking homosexual men.

Scott White, 51, appeared in the New South Wales state Supreme Court for sentencing on Monday after he shocked his own lawyers by pleading guilty to the murder of Los Angeles-born mathematician Scott Johnson at a pre-trial hearing in January.

Mr Johnson’s body was found by a fisherman at the bottom of a cliff known for gay meet-ups in North Head, Sydney , back in 1988.

For years, police said he died by suicide – something the 27-year-old’s family refused to accept.

Finally in 2020, more than three decades on from his death, White was charged with his murder and confessed that he intentionally pushed Mr Johnson to his death in a gay hate crime .

In another bizarre twist in the case, the killer has now backtracked on his guilty plea and lodged an appeal against his conviction – with his legal team claiming that he is also gay and feared his homophobic brother finding out.

White had met his victim in a bar prior to his death but it is unclear exactly how they both came to be at the cliff point that day.

Mr Johnson’s body was naked when it was discovered on the rocks below and his clothes were found neatly folded on the cliff above.

Prosecutor Brett Hatfield said that White’s accounts have been inconsistent so the exact details of the murder remain unclear.

On Monday, the court heard audio from White’s 2020 police confession where he admitted: “I pushed a bloke. He went over the edge.”

White had previously been questioned by police over the killing but claimed he had tried to stop his victim from falling to death.

His ex-wife Helen also revealed to the court that White often “bragged” about attacking gay men in his youth over the years, even telling stories of the assaults to their children.

She said that she had asked him on two occasions if he had killed Mr Johnson.

The first time was not long after the 27-year-old’s murder in 1988 when she read about his death in a newspaper.

When she asked White if he was responsible for the killing, she said he replied “of that girly looking p*****r?” and they got into “a bit of an argument”.

She said she confronted him about Mr Johnson’s death again two decades later in September 2008 when the story resurfaced in the media.

She said she asked him if he had killed the gay man to which White allegedly responded that “the only good p*****r is a dead p*****r” before adding that “it’s not my fault the dumb c**t ran off the cliff”.

She said she replied that “it is if you chased him” and her husband didn’t respond.

At the time of Mr Johnson’s death, gangs of homophic men were roaming the streets of Sydney searching for gay men to assault, rob and sometimes kill, a coroner on the case said in 2017.

It was Ms White who finally turned her husband into police, sending an anonymous letter to a detective in 2019.

Mr Johnson’s siblings flew into Sydney from the US to deliver emotional victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing.

His brother Steve Johnson, who spent years pushing police to investigate his death further and put up his own reward of 1 million Australian dollars ($704,000) for information, told how his brother “died in terror”.

“With a vicious push, Mr White took Scott and he vanished,” he said.

“This man [his brother] who once told me he could never hurt someone even in self-defense died in terror.”

He said that he appreciated White’s guilty plea but would have “a little more sympathy” if he had turned himself in after committing the crime.

“If he had grasped Scott’s hand and pulled him to safety, I would owe him everlasting gratitude,” he said.

Mr Johnson’s sisters Terry and Rebecca Johnson, his partner Michael Noone and Steve Johnson’s wife Rosemarie Johnson also gave victim impact statements.

Rosemarie Johnson described the initial police failure to investigate Scott Johnson’s death as “indefensible and inhumane”.

Rebecca Johnson, a younger sister, said the police report of suicide “made no sense”.

“How could a community fail so spectacularly that they created boys capable of such horror?” she asked, referring to media reports of gay beatings in Sydney being described as a sport.

In 1989, a coroner said Mr Johnson had died by suicide while a second coroner in 2012 could not explain how he died.

In 2017, a third ruled that he “fell from the clifftop as a result of actual or threatened violence by unidentified persons who attacked him because they perceived him to be homosexual”.

White will be sentenced on Tuesday. The 51-year-old faces up to life in prison.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
The Independent

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes ‘faced systematic brutality amounting to torture’

Six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes faced “systematic brutality amounting to torture” leading up to his death, the Court of Appeal has heard during a review of the prison sentences of five killers.Senior judges are hearing challenges or appeals to the prison sentences of the notorious criminals, including the whole-life terms of former police officer Wayne Couzens and double murderer Ian Stewart.Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes, who killed Arthur, are also having their sentences reviewed.Arthur suffered an unsurvivable brain injury while in the sole care of Tustin, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 29 years after assaulting him on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Gay Men#Sentencing#Street Gang#Violent Crime#Australian#American#Supreme Court
The Independent

Asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead made 72 calls for help before attack

An asylum seeker who stabbed six people before being shot dead by police made more than 70 calls seeking help from the Home Office and other organisations.Badreddin Abadlla Adam, 28, was one of hundreds of asylum seekers moved into hotels in Glasgow at the start of the coronavirus lockdown.It is understood he had contacted the Home Office, the housing and social care provider Mears, and the charity Migrant Help 72 times about his health and accommodation in the period leading up to the attack in June 2020.An internal Home Office evaluation, seen by the BBC, said his calls “should have...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Neighbour jailed after daughter woke to sound of dad being bludgeoned to death

A daughter staying at her father’s home ahead of her mother’s funeral was woken by the sound of him being bludgeoned to death by his friend, a court has heard.Anthony Rooks, 80, was repeatedly hit with a brandy bottle by neighbour Sable Thomas outside his North London flat three days before he was due to bury his wife of 46 years.His daughter discovered him unconscious outside the front door of the Tufnell Park property after being woken by raised voices and the sound of banging on 4 May 2020.So badly had he been beaten that part of his ear was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Romanian crime boss and his three sons who lured 26 victims to UK with the promise of construction work before forcing them into slave labour are jailed for 22 years

Four members of a Romanian crime family who made a fortune keeping at least 26 slave labourers in a terraced house have been jailed for a total of 22 years. Their victims brought to the UK from Romania and were promised £50 a day to work in the construction industry with free food and accommodation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Man, 77, who believed he'd been abandoned after being shipped to Australia as an 'orphan' where he was beaten and abused discovers his dad tried to rescue him - as he reunites with his late father's family

A man who believed he had been abandoned by his parents after he was shipped to Australia as a child was heartbroken to discover his father was denied access to him by the institution where he was beaten and abused. Dorian Thomas Reece, 77, was placed in a Birmingham orphanage...
BBC

Leiland Corkill: Neighbours 'heard child's screams' through walls

Neighbours of a woman accused of murdering a one-year-old baby heard the screams of a child, a jury was told. Laura Castle was trying to adopt Leiland Corkill when he died in January 2021 after suffering brain injuries at her home in Barrow, Cumbria. Mrs Castle, 38, admits manslaughter but...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Wraps Defamation Testimony: ‘Yes, I Am’ a Domestic Violence Victim

Click here to read the full article. In his final day on the stand in his $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp told the court “the only person that I have ever abused in my life is myself.” After a three-day break in which the court was dark, the seven-person jury listened to a series of audio recordings — often chaotic and difficult to decipher — that included a Depp prediction that Heard “will hit the wall hard,” a phrase that also appeared in a text message written by the actor that was introduced to the court. “You...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

634K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy