ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Muslims praise Blackburn Rovers for hosting Eid prayers on the pitch

By Max McLean
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215Bfz_0fQVR72600

A football fan who recently moved to the UK from Sudan said “now I’m feeling like a part of the community” after Blackburn Rovers hosted Eid prayers on their pitch.

Hundreds attended Ewood Park on Monday morning – Blackburn say this is the first time in the country a football club has hosted Eid prayers on the pitch.

Ahmed Khalifa, 37, who moved from Sudan to Blackburn around four months ago, said he was “so happy” to see so many people at the Championship club’s ground.

“Eid for Muslims is something very special, gathering all the relatives together. This time, for us especially, we miss our relatives so much,” he told the PA news agency.

“So it was a very big deal for us to have this group of people. So happy to see all these people there.

“The people of Blackburn, they all seem like part of a community, but for me coming new to this city… now I’m feeling like a part of the community.”

With the holy month of Ramadan coming to an end on Sunday, Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr for the first time without Covid-19 restrictions since the pandemic began.

British Muslims have been forced to observe Covid-19 restrictions during Eid-al-Fitr for the past two years due to the pandemic, placing curbs on the usual festivities including large indoor gatherings.

However, this year’s holiday marks the first since 2019 to take place without any limits on socialising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LUGmA_0fQVR72600

“Eid Mubarak from everyone at Blackburn Rovers,” Blackburn tweeted, along with a video showing people gathering on the pitch.

“This morning #Rovers became the first football club in the country to host Eid prayers on the pitch.”

Mr Khalifa said he is a Manchester City fan, but added he will support Blackburn as well.

“Of course!” he said. “I know that is the English way to do – every city (has) to support their team whatever their team are doing, good or bad.

“I’ll support them until they make it.”

Comments / 3

Related
The Independent

Man City goalkeeper Karen Bardsley admits retirement decision has yet to sink in

Karen Bardsley admits her impending retirement is yet to fully sink in, although the Manchester City goalkeeper is already looking towards furthering women’s football off the field.A frustrating past few years dealing with hamstring injuries, accompanied by multiple operations and long stretches on the sidelines has convinced the 37-year-old to end her career at the end of this season.The issue has plagued Bardsley since the 2019 World Cup, but she has had more than a decade at the top level, helping City win eight trophies, including their maiden Women’s Super League title in 2016.Capped 82 times by England, Bardsley will...
WORLD
Daily Mail

The retail assistant who beat Olympic champion Mo Farah over 10km: Unknown amateur Ellis Cross, 25, works six-hour shifts at running shop in Surbiton, had to pay £37 entry fee, took the train to the start line.. and didn't even have his name on bib

An amateur and self-confessed 'club runner' beat Olympic champion Mo Farah in a 10km race having worked a full day at a running shop the day before. Ellis Cross, 25, works six-hour shifts at Up & Running, in Surbiton, south west London, and will be back there this evening a little over 24 hours from his most famous win.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Muslims
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
BBC

Mum calls for change after daughter's Leicestershire school snub

A mother has called for changes to how school places are allocated after her four-year-old daughter missed out on a place at primary school. Jess, from Queniborough, Leicestershire, said she applied on time for the three closest schools but did not secure a spot at any of them. She said...
U.K.
BBC

'Rise in Muslim families' seeking Ramadan food help

As Ramadan, Islam's holy month of fasting and prayer, comes to a close this Sunday, charities say many Muslim families have struggled to afford food to break their fasts. Surges in fuel, energy and food prices have hit the pockets of people of all backgrounds, with inflation running at a 30-year high.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

In Pictures: Communities gather in prayer to mark end of Ramadan

Muslims across the UK and around the world have marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan by praying together in mosques and coming together to eat.Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, when Muslims are encouraged to engage in dawn-to-dusk fasting for the month.Typically a three-day festival, it begins with morning prayers before families mark the new month with gifts of toys and clothes.Similar to Easter Sunday in the Christian calendar, Eid does not fall on the same day every year.Instead, Eid and the period of Ramadan are both determined by a new moon, as Islam follows the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Who can be promoted and relegated this weekend?

Watford’s relegation from the Premier League could be confirmed this weekend while the League Two promotion picture and Championship play-offs will be decided.Here we take a look at what is at stake in the weekend’s fixturesPremier LeagueNorwich are down and Watford will follow barring a perfect set of results the rest of the way.Manager Roy Hodgson admitted this week the Hornets are “basically relegated” and, lying 12 points adrift with four games to play, they need to win all four and hope either Burnley or Leeds lose all of theirs.They play Hodgson’s former club Crystal Palace on Saturday and will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Robbie Williams announces 10,000 more Stoke-on-Trent show tickets

Robbie Williams has announced a further 10,000 tickets will go on sale for his homecoming gig delayed by coronavirus. The singer will play his first concert in his hometown Stoke-on-Trent at Vale Park on 4 June, two years after it was first announced. Money raised from ticket sales will be...
MUSIC
The Independent

Mother’s Day: Why is holiday celebrated on different days in US, Australia, Mexico and UK?

On Sunday, people across the US will celebrate Mother’s Day.In the UK, Mother’s Day is also known as Mothering Sunday, and it is dedicated to honouring mothers and falls on the fourth Sunday of the Christian festival of Lent.For Brits, Mother’s day occured on the 27 March this year. But other parts of the world, including the US, Canada and Australia, celebrate the day on a different date. Here’s why Mother’s Day is celebrated on a different day in the UK.Why do we celebrate Mother’s Day in March in the UK?In the UK, Mother’s Day takes place on the...
CELEBRATIONS
The Independent

Pep Guardiola insists Man City ‘will rise’ after Real Madrid shock

Pep Guardiola promised Manchester City will bounce back from their Champions League heartache at the Bernabeu Stadium.City were within moments of booking a return to the final on Wednesday night as they held a 1-0 lead – and a 5-3 aggregate advantage – over Real Madrid in an absorbing semi-final second leg.Yet the Premier League leaders’ caved in dramatic fashion as Rodrygo struck twice with 90 minutes on the clock to send the tie into extra time.With City still reeling, Karim Benzema then put Real ahead for the first time over the two legs from the penalty spot.The Spanish giants...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Ramadan: Cost of living stops Muslims observing

Some Muslims have been unable to fully observe Ramadan because of the soaring cost of living. Over the past month, about 55,000 Muslims in Wales have been fasting during daylight hours and attending an extra prayer at night. But one cab driver said higher fuel and food bills has meant...
WORLD
UPI News

Saudi Arabia announces official start of Eid al-Fitr

April 30 (UPI) -- Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court on Saturday announced that Eid al-Fitr, the three-day holiday celebrating the end of fasting for Ramadan, would begin Monday. The supreme court indicated that the fasting would continue through Sunday because the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Shawwal month of the Muslim lunar calendar, was not seen.
MIDDLE EAST
natureworldnews.com

Cities in Britain and London to Experience a 9-Day 'Mini-Heatwave'

Meteorologists anticipate a nine-day mini-heatwave with heat reaching 20 °C. The mercury would be pushed up by several degrees in much less of a week, and this phase might persist indefinitely; with a persistent stretch of nine nights, forecasted to deliver dry and bright conditions to the UK. Britain...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

National Action co-founder wanted white Britain, jury hears

The co-founder of a neo-Nazi terror group was "ashamed" of himself for giving a Nazi salute at a concentration camp, a court has heard. Alex Davies, 27, denies being a member of National Action after it was banned as a terrorist organisation in 2016. The UK government banned it after...
U.K.
BBC

Polls open across South Yorkshire in council and mayoral election

Polling stations have opened across the county for the local council and South Yorkshire Mayoral elections. Registered voters will be able to cast their ballots from 07:00-22:00 BST. Local elections are taking place in Sheffield, where 28 of the 84 seats are being contested, and Barnsley, where 21 out of...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

The Independent

634K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy