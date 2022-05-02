ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Dallas children’s clothing line allows girls to see themselves as powerful

By Jenny Anchondo, Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLhTK_0fQVPyMQ00

DALLAS (KDAF) — There is a fun, new children’s clothing line called Elle Olivia, created by a North Texas entrepreneur.

Marty and Kevin McDonald, owners of Elle Olivia knew they wanted to raise their daughter with her knowing that she isn’t alone, that she belongs and that her future matters.

Arriving in North Texas in 2021, Elle Olivia works to instill all of those values in their little girls around the area.

Elle Oliva offers all sorts of clothing pieces aimed at little girls, from hoodies to sweatshirts to jackets. The brand has now begun selling children’s books as well. To see all they have to offer, visit shopelleolivia.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife Says Raising Family in Texas and Away From Hollywood ‘Embodies Our Belief System’

Camila Alves, children’s book author, founder of Women of Today, and wife of Matthew McConaughey, says moving to Texas essentially changed the way they lived. The family–McConaughey, Alves, and their three children, Levi, Vida, and Livingston–call Austin, Texas home. McConaughey was born in Uvalde and takes pride in his Texas roots; it makes sense that he and his family would make the move.
TEXAS STATE
shefinds

4 Fun, Fresh Haircuts for Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

A new haircut can make or break your look, so getting a style that compliments your features and makes you feel confident in your skin is essential to channeling the most youthful version of yourself. As you grow older it becomes increasingly important to get a haircut that can highlight your natural beauty while drawing the eye away from areas that may reveal your true age. We spoke with hair stylist Gina Rivera, Celebrity Hairstylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites who broke down the four most universally flattering and fun haircuts to try over 50 to not only make you look ageless, but allow you to feel like the best version of yourself.
HAIR CARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Mcdonald
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Boosts Chic Midi Dress With Sharp Sneakers With Ben Affleck for Shopping Date

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Lopez boosted an elegant look with a sporty touch for a daytime date with Ben Affleck. While in Santa Monica, Calif., at the Brentwood Country Mart, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a chic black dress. The midi-length number featured wide draped sleeves and a V-shaped neckline. Giving the gauzy piece an added silhouette was a black leather belt. Lopez completed her ensemble with tinted aviator sunglasses, gold necklaces and a chain bracelet...
SANTA MONICA, CA
PopSugar

Lori Harvey Does Night Luxe in a Draped Black Cutout Dress

Lori Harvey has displayed a solid understanding of the night-luxe aesthetic. Her date-night style embodies the opulent elegance that the trend is known for. Her most recent look, for example, would convince anyone to give night-luxe dressing a try. The 25-year-old model recently stepped out in a sheer black midi dress by Rick Owens for a night out with friends. The draped, body-hugging style featured a one-shoulder silhouette and midriff cutout. In other words: this wasn't just any little black dress. With its delicate draping and soft ruching details, the design feels Grecian-inspired, oozing carefree and modern sophistication.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Nexstar Media Inc#Cw33 Dallas Ft
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown Cozies Up To Daughter Royalty, 7, At Her Dance Recital In Rare Photo Together

Chris Brown, 32, was there to support his 7-year-old daughter Royalty Brown at her dance recital. A photo shared to Royalty’s Instagram page on Sunday, May 1 featured the “Forever” hitmaker wrapping his arms around his eldest child, as Royalty held two bouquets of congratulatory flowers in her hands. Chris looked so proud of his daughter and he let out a sweet smile for the snapshot, which he captioned with three heart emojis.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
KDAF

KDAF

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy