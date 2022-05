Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced yesterday that the USDA would accept 2 million acres through the Conservation Reserve Program General signup, which is the first of multiple signups that will happen in 2022. While 2 million acres is no small number, there are about 3.4 million acres that will expire this year. A potential net loss of CRP lands is bad news for upland bird and waterfowl hunters, since CRP is a key factor in bird production across the country.

AGRICULTURE ・ 15 HOURS AGO