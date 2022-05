Alligator muralPhoto by Eric Christian King on Unsplash. A couple from South Florida were forced to call for help recently, after hearing disturbance in their garage, it was reported on April 29. Fearing an intruder, the couple peeked through a crack in the door from their home into the garage of their Collier County home, to be greeted with the sight of an 8-foot alligator.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO