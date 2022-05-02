ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota weather: Onward and upward from cloudy, rainy April

By Alex Lehnert
fox9.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - It's onward and upward for our weather as we head into the first week of May. We could all use a little something to look forward to after the month we just went through. April was, well, lackluster. While it didn't quite make it into the...

www.fox9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Warm weather forecast across US

Spring is returning, as a general warming trend is expected across a large swath of the country heading into the weekend. Warm temperatures have shifted eastward, so areas in the 40s and 50s at the start of this week are ending in the 70s and 80s. By Saturday, nearly 60%...
SPRING, TX
WFLA

Another rainy season like day for your Sunday

Scattered showers and storms will wind down before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday morning with afternoon highs rising into the upper 80s. Showers and storms will develop early to mid afternoon and will linger into the evening hours of your […]
FLORIDA STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Showers and rain/snow to end the week

On and off showers are likely this evening, but more showers are expected to be back again by Thursday night and will continue through Friday and be done by Saturday morning. By Thursday afternoon, another round of showers is expected to return. This will continue through the remainder of Thursday night and linger into Friday […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
AccuWeather

20-foot snowdrifts possible as blizzard bears down on northern US

Winter ended weeks ago, but blizzard warnings were in effect early this week for parts of three states across the northern Plains as AccuWeather forecasters warned that a "storm of the century" could unfold across the region. Elsewhere, winter storm warnings and watches dotted the weather map across the northern tier of the United States as a storm system, which came ashore in the Pacific Northwest, was tracking eastward.
PORTLAND, OR
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speed
Hot 104.7

FREE Hams For Folks In Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota

Here is how to get a FREE Holiday Ham at locations in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. Check out this schedule. As we have all seen grocery prices have been climbing fast and furious. If you are food insecure and would like to get a free Easter Hormel ham here is how to find a location handing out hams.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WJON

Farmers Still Waiting For Dry Weather

Farmers throughout central Minnesota are still waiting to get a good start on spring planting. The latest Crop Progress report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, released Monday, indicates less than one percent of the corn statewide has been planted. Nick Carletta with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in...
CHANHASSEN, MN
MIX 94.9

Much Warmer Weather Moving Into Minnesota Next Week

UNDATED -- The weather pattern will become much warmer and more humid by next week with rounds of thunderstorms likely. Some storms may be severe, particularly on Monday when a risk area covers much of the Upper Mississippi Valley. Temperatures will warm into the 70s, but there are indications that...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Above-Normal Rainfall, Snowmelt Causing Flooding In Parts Of Minnesota

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — This weekend’s rain and snowmelt are causing rivers to rise, prompting flood warning across northwestern Minnesota. The National Weather Service reports below-average temperatures for the month of April and above average rainfall. In areas along the Red River, snowmelt and rainfall have caused major flooding with homes reportedly destroyed in Crookston. Last week, National Guard Soldiers were deployed to help hand out sandbags to residents in preparation. In Isanti County, drivers had to take a detour after water washed out a portion of the 285th Avenue Northeast. Crews estimated a day or two of repairs before the road...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy