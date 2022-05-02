Minnesota weather: Onward and upward from cloudy, rainy April

ISANTI COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) — This weekend’s rain and snowmelt are causing rivers to rise, prompting flood warning across northwestern Minnesota.
The National Weather Service reports below-average temperatures for the month of April and above average rainfall.
In areas along the Red River, snowmelt and rainfall have caused major flooding with homes reportedly destroyed in Crookston. Last week, National Guard Soldiers were deployed to help hand out sandbags to residents in preparation.
In Isanti County, drivers had to take a detour after water washed out a portion of the 285th Avenue Northeast. Crews estimated a day or two of repairs before the road...
