Like Korean BBQ? Try out Dallas’ Nuri Grill

By Andy Nguyen, Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for good barbeque – but here’s a different spin on the classic meal: Korean BBQ.

North Texas is home to some of the best in the state, with Carrolton’s Korean district and many other great Korean BBQ grills across the metroplex, including Nuri Grill.

If you have ever wanted to try out Korean BBQ, but were intimidated by the process, have no fear. We got an exclusive look at how it’s done.

Nuri Grill is located at 2254 Royal Ln. To learn more about Nuri Grill, visit nurigrill.com or @nuri_grill on Instagram.

