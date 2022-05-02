ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kwasi Kwarteng says closing down Parliament’s bars to tackle misogyny is “excessively puritanical”

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
 3 days ago

Minister Kwasi Kwarteng has said closing down parliament ’s bars in a bid to tackle misogyny would be “excessively puritanical”.

Appearing on Sky News , he also admitted that a scheme set up to end sexual misconduct in 2018 “isn’t working sufficiently well”, but “needs time to really get going”.

When asked by Sophy Ridge if excessive drinking in the estate’s bars was contributing to the problem, Kwarteng responded: “No, they shouldn’t all be shut, I don’t think we should have an excessively puritanical severe regime in that regard.”

