New Zealand welcomes back first tourists as pandemic rules eased

By Sophie Thompson
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

New Zealand has welcomed back tourists from over 60 countries after easing Covid restrictions for the first time in two years.

Flights from Los Angeles, Kuala Lumpur , and Singapore have already began landing at Auckland airpot, and have been welcomed with traditional dancing and performances at the arrivals gate.

Tourism forms 5% of the country's overall economy , so holidaymakers are being welcomed back with open arms.

Most travellers from India, China and other non-waiver countries are still not allowed to enter as part of the first-phase reopening.

