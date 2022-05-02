ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Earthquake! 2.7 magnitude, 6km S of Weitchpec, CA

KTVU FOX 2

3.5 magnitude quake strikes in Northern California Saturday

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - An earthquake with a preliminary 3.5 magnitude struck around 11:18 a.m. Saturday in the Geysers in northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was centered about 19 miles north of Windsor in Sonoma County, at a depth of about two miles, authorities said.
WINDSOR, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Second quake hits Northern California nine hours after Saturday morning shake

THE GEYSERS, Calif. - A second quake of similar strength struck Saturday night in northern Sonoma County, about a half mile from one that hit that morning. According to U.S. Geological Survey, 3.4 magnitude quake occurred at 8:17 p.m. about 19 miles north of Windsor at a depth of 1.7 miles on the south side of Big Sulphur Creek in the Mayacmas Mountains.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Another Mini-Heatwave Is Heading Our Way, After Some Wind

It's going to be a blustery afternoon and evening around the Bay, but especially along the North Bay coast, as some gusty winds push through ahead of a new heatwave. The National Weather Service put out an alert Monday morning to Bay Area residents, but especially those near the coast, to secure outdoor furniture and objects that might blow away. The weather service was predicting gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour throughout the region, but some gusts could be as high as 45 miles per hour up near Point Reyes and elsewhere.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

