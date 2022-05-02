Earthquake! 2.7 magnitude, 6km S of Weitchpec, CA

It's going to be a blustery afternoon and evening around the Bay, but especially along the North Bay coast, as some gusty winds push through ahead of a new heatwave. The National Weather Service put out an alert Monday morning to Bay Area residents, but especially those near the coast, to secure outdoor furniture and objects that might blow away. The weather service was predicting gusts of 20 to 30 miles per hour throughout the region, but some gusts could be as high as 45 miles per hour up near Point Reyes and elsewhere.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO