Public Safety

Three arrests after teenage cyclist killed in collision with car in Kent

By Luke O'Reilly
The Independent
 2 days ago

Three people have been arrested after an 18-year-old cyclist was killed in a collision in Kent .

The teenager was riding a green Barracuda bicycle when was hit by a black VW Polo travelling along Lower Road, Teynham, near Faversham at around 12.30am on Monday.

He was seriously injured in the crash, and was confirmed dead at the scene, Kent Police said in a statement.

Three people, an 18-year-old man from Faversham, a 19-year-old man from Sheerness and a 20-year-old woman from Chatham were arrested in connection with the incident and taken into custody.

The serious collision investigation unit (SCIU) has appealed for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

It has also asked anyone with any dashcam footage to come forward.

Witnesses to the incident have been asked to call the SCIU appeal line on 01622 798 538 or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk quoting reference KH/COJ/51/22.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent

