ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Spinal Tap Drummer Ric Parnell, a.k.a. ‘Mick Shrimpton,’ Dies at 70

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jwCs7_0fQVNrgP00

Click here to read the full article.

Ric Parnell, who played the fictional band Spinal Tap ’s drummer Mick Shrimpton in the classic 1984 heavy metal “mockumentary” “This Is Spinal Tap,” has died at the age of 70, according to a post from the group’s Harry Shearer and Yahoo News . No cause of death was initially reported.

The group — fronted by actor-musicians Michael McKean (as David St. Hubbins), Christopher Guest (as Nigel Tufnel) and Shearer (as Derek Smalls) — crossed the line between fiction and reality from their inception: the band literally road-tested tested their concept shortly after making the film, opening shows for psychedelic sludge-rockers Iron Butterfly, and no one in the audience was for the wiser.

Spinal Tap’s drummers are a running punchline in the film — all of the group’s previous drummers had died, one from spontaneous combustion — and although Parnell appears throughout the film, he too spontaneously combusts at the end. He performed on the soundtrack album that accompanied the film as well as a follow-up album.

The group remained an ongoing proposition over the years, performing on “Saturday Night Live” in 1984, reuniting for an album, “Break Like the Wind,” and tour in the early 1990s, and another tour in 2001. As Parnell’s character had died in the film, he toured as Mick’s brother, Ric Shrimpton. The three principals (along with co-creator/ co-star Rob Reiner) reunited at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019 for an anniversary release of the film, and were even joined by Elvis Costello for an acoustic set, although Parnell did not join them for that performance.

Like the other members of Spinal Tap, Parnell was a genuine musician. Born Richard J. Parnell in London to jazz drummer and bandleader Jack Parnell, he played in such bands as Atomic Rooster and Horse during the early 1970s. He then played in three Italian groups, as was reported to have turned down offers to join the ‘80s rock titans Journey and Whitesnake.

He also played on Toni Basil’s 1982 smash “Mickey” and with Michael Des Barres, Yes singer Jon Anderson, Ravi Shankar, and Wayne Kramer of MC5 Radio Birdman’s Denik Tek.

More recently, Parnell lived in Missoula, Mont., where he co-hosted a weekly radio show comically titled “Spontaneous Combustion.” A GoFundMe has been established to help cover his funeral costs.

More from Variety
Best of Variety

Comments / 59

Patriot Witch
2d ago

we sure are losing a lot of our baby booming musicians and actors. RIP and drum on in the after life. Prayers go out to his family friends and band mates. BLESSED BE

Reply
20
Elizabeth Eaton
2d ago

RIP Mr. Parnell, and thank you for the music and fun. Condolences to his family and friends.

Reply
13
Ricky Mellott Sr
2d ago

the poison jab claims another. people are dropping dead like flies from the poison jab......

Reply(5)
14
Related
Variety

Paul McCartney ‘Duets’ With John Lennon on Opening Night of ‘Got Back’ Tour

Click here to read the full article. Peter Jackson’s “The Beatles: Get Back” documentary got an unexpected sequel moment Thursday on the opening night of Paul McCartney’s “Got Back” tour, when Macca duetted with a video of John Lennon on the Beatles’ classic “I’ve Got a Feeling.” The homage took place in Spokane, Washington, where video footage shows McCartney and his longtime band performing the song as the crowd erupts when Lennon’s image appears on the video screen. Such video duets have become common at recent concerts, although they’re usually deployed for things like guest raps and moments like Elton John...
SPOKANE, WA
Variety

Judy Henske, Influential ‘60s Folk Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 85

Click here to read the full article. Judy Henske, a fixture of the ‘60s folk-revival scene, died on April 27 in hospice care in Los Angeles after a long illness, according to her husband, Craig Doerge. The imposing, six-foot-plus-tall Heske commanded the stage, combining traditional material like “Wade in the Water” and “Love Henry” with an onstage act marked by frank, witty on-stage banter. Her 1964 single “High Flying Bird” anticipated the psychedelic blues of emerging rock singers like Janis Joplin and Grace Slick. Dubbed “The Queen of the Beatniks” by producer Jack Nitzsche, Henske’s sarcasm was reportedly channeled by Woody Allen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Nicolas Cage Tried to Build an $80 Million Film Studio in Las Vegas, But ‘Then Elon Musk Came In’

Click here to read the full article. Nicolas Cage revealed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that he once tried to get a movie studio built in Las Vegas and had even secured $80 million to do so. What went wrong? The actor said Elon Musk came to town and Las Vegas opted to put the money into the Tesla corporation instead of his desired movie studio. Cage lives in Las Vegas, and the city has been the backdrop for some of his films like “Leaving Las Vegas” and “Honeymoon in Vegas.” Cage won an Oscar for best actor for his performance...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ravi Shankar
Person
Ric Parnell
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Michael Des Barres
Person
Christopher Guest
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Toni Basil
Person
Harry Shearer
Person
Rob Reiner
99.9 KTDY

Another Seinfeld Actor Has Died

For the second time in less than 2 weeks, an actor who appeared on the sitcom Seinfeld has died. On April 2, Estelle Harris died at the age of 93. Along with providing the voice of Mrs.Potato Head on the family hit "Toy Story", Harris also played the role of George Costanza's mother, Estelle Costanza, on Seinfeld.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drummer#Jazz#Spinal Tap#Yahoo News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Independent

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey claims ex-fiancé Johnny Depp was ‘crazy jealous and paranoid’

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey has reflected on her brief engagement to Johnny Depp.The pair met after Grey’s agent set her up on a blind date with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in 1989 – two years after the release of Dirty Dancing.Describing their first date, she wrote in her memoir Out of the Corner: “We ate, talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our asses off, took cigarette breaks midcourse. He was so ridiculously beautiful. And surprisingly open, funny, quirky and sweet…”She said that Depp proposed to her within two weeks of meeting her and they got a pekinese-poodle...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Howard Stern: Supreme Court Justices Who Ban Abortion Should Raise Every Unwanted Child

Click here to read the full article. Howard Stern used the May 3 episode of eponymous SiriusXM radio show to blast the Supreme Court Justices who are considering overturning Roe v. Wade, which has kept basic abortion rights legal since its 1973 ruling. A majority draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito was leaked on May 2. Alito wrote that Roe v. Wade “was egregiously wrong from the start” and called the reasoning behind the ruling “exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences.” The Supreme Court has since said the leaked draft is not representative of the court’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Johnny Depp Was to Receive $22.5 Million for ‘Pirates 6,’ Agent Says

Click here to read the full article. Johnny Depp’s agent testified on Monday that Depp was to receive $22.5 million to star in the sixth “Pirates of the Caribbean” film, but Disney decided to go “in a different direction” after Amber Heard published an op-ed reviving her domestic abuse allegations. Jack Whigham, who represented Depp at Creative Artists Agency and later at Range Media Partners, testified that the December 2018 piece in the Washington Post had a “catastrophic” impact on Depp’s career. “After the op-ed it was impossible to get him a studio film,” Whigham testified. Depp is suing Heard for $50 million,...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

60K+
Followers
52K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy