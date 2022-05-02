Driver claims she was ‘following her GPS’ down staircase, police say
( WFLA ) — A 26-year-old woman who drove her SUV through a Maine police pedestrian plaza and down a flight of stairs claimed she was “following her GPS instructions,” according to police.
Officers with the Portland Police Department didn't buy the woman's claim, stating they "felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level" that led to the unusual crash.
The Officers said the woman, who appeared to be driving in a Toyota Highlander SUV, drove through the police department garage, across a pedestrian plaza, and down the stairs.
"We are fortunate that she didn't strike anyone and this ended with just a small amount of property damage," the Portland Police Department said in a Facebook post. "Please don't drink and drive."
The woman was issued a summons for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence.
