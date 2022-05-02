Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Appeared On Southern Charm

So charming! E! News caught a Tik Tok posted by Ally Manor on April 28th. The video clip showed footage of Emma Hernan appearing on Bravo’s Southern Charm ! Season 3, episode 9, if you’re curious. Though I’m not exactly sure who is yearning to go back to the early seasons of this show.

In the clip, Emma was introducing herself to Shep Rose and Craig Conover who were out in Los Angeles with their co-star Whitney Sudler-Smith . At the time, the guys were on a “boy’s trip” while Craig shrugged off his work with sweaty bourbon guru JD Madison .

“Are y’all California girls?” Shep asks Emma and her group of friends in the Tik Tok clip. Then the cameras skip to a confessional with Shep complaining about the number of women before his eyes. Poor thing. He strained, “Sometimes there’s too many options at the buffet.”

Later in the clip Emma is shown sitting on a pool table near Craig . And that’s the end of her cameo. As for Shep , the buffet proved to be too much, and he went home alone, as thirsty “hungry” as he came.

The episode shown in the clip aired in 2016. That’s two years before Emma joined the Oppenheim Group and five years before she joined the fourth season of Selling Sunset as Christine Quinn’s replacement and sworn enemy .

Emma and Christine got off on the wrong foot during season four of Selling Sunset . For one thing, Emma came for Christine’s job after she was out for only seven days. Also, they both dated and fought over another realtor at the Oppenheim Group, Peter Connell .

In the final episodes of season five Emma went directly for Christine’s job. Emma reported to Mary Fitzgerald that Christine had been trying to buy her clients from her. The season ended with a cliffhanger as Mary and Jason Oppenheim sat alone in the office after Christine stood them up for a meeting about the allegations.

Season five of Selling Sunset is ready to binge on Netflix now! The cast, minus Christine , also just filmed the show’s first ever reunion! Get your binge in before it airs!

TELL US – DID SHEP MISS OUT BY NOT ASKING EMMA OUT ON SOUTHERN CHARM? ARE YOU LOVING SEASON FIVE OF SELLING SUNSET?

[Photo Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage]

The post Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan Appeared On Southern Charm appeared first on Reality Tea .