ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Father says new Covid treatment helped him recover to see daughter’s big match

By Lucinda Cameron
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

A leukaemia sufferer has told how a new antiviral Covid treatment helped him recover from the virus in time to see his daughter score a try in a rugby final at Murrayfield.

People with Covid-19 who have certain medical conditions and are thought to be at greater risk from the virus are being offered new treatments to help manage symptoms and reduce more serious illness.

Mike Flynn, 65, who lives in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, was eligible for the medication as he has chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and a compromised immune system.

The martial arts teacher went for a Covid-19 test after waking up feeling unwell on the morning of March 21 and contacted the NHS helpline after receiving a positive result the next day as he had previously received a letter saying he might be eligible for treatment.

It was a lucky break I was able to come out of Covid isolation in time to see my daughter score a try in the final

Mike Flynn

Mr Flynn said: “By half-one, a courier had delivered the medication direct to my house and I took the first dose straight away. By the next morning I still had a sore throat but all my other symptoms had gone and I began feeling a lot better and could feel the benefit of the pills. It was magic.

“From start to finish, the process of getting this new treatment and then quick results of taking that treatment was easy. It was the perfect experience.

“There were two different types of pills that I had to take for five days, three pills in the morning and then three pills in the evening for a five-day course of treatment.”

The 65-year-old was given the anti-viral treatment paxlovid.

Mr Flynn took lateral flow tests on days six and seven which were both negative and meant he could watch his 16-year-old daughter playing in a rugby cup final at Murrayfield in Edinburgh and return to teaching martial arts.

He said: “My daughter Nicole plays rugby for Stirling County under-18 team and the national under-18 team. They were in the under-18 cup final against Edinburgh Harlequins and she scored the first try in a 69-12 win. That was nice to see.

“The following week she came off the bench to score the winning try for Scotland under-18s against Italy.

“It was a lucky break I was able to come out of Covid isolation in time to see my daughter score a try in the final. I think that was down to the treatment too for helping me recover so quickly.”

These new treatments can help make Covid symptoms less severe, make complications less likely and are important in protecting people with very weakened immune systems

Dr Lucy Munro, Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire

Mr Flynn is originally from the island of Alameda, near Oakland in the San Francisco Bay area of the US, but has lived in Cumbernauld since 2005.

The Scottish Government has sent letters to people letting them know that because of the conditions they have, they may be eligible to receive one of the new treatments available for Covid-19.

In North and South Lanarkshire more than 800 people have received treatment since December 2021.

Mr Flynn, whose wife Julie is an advanced nurse practitioner at University Hospital Wishaw, said: “I had a great result and the process was so easy. I would encourage others who get the letter and qualify for treatment to take up the opportunity.”

Dr Lucy Munro, medical director for Health and Social Care North Lanarkshire, said: “These new treatments can help make Covid symptoms less severe, make complications less likely and are important in protecting people with very weakened immune systems.”

More information is available at https://www.nhsinform.scot/illnesses-and-conditions/infections-and-poisoning/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-covid-19-treatments/

Comments / 0

Related
Lawrence Post

“She began flapping hands”, Mother described how she spotted signs that her daughter was autistic at just 6 months old after doctors ruled out the possibility of autism on several occasions

The mother said that she began having concerns when her young daughter didn’t want to interact with others from an early age. Signs that her daughter had Autism Spectrum Disorder emerged when she was just 6 months old, the mother said. The mother took her daughter to a pediatrician at 18 months and the doctor said the little girl presents with autism. The mom said that she had to learn to think quickly and develop strategies to make life easier for her young daughter.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Social Care#Immune System#Italy#Nhs
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
Long Beach Tribune

27-year-old terminally ill mother of three, trolled that she looks too good to have cancer, says comments give her strength fighting the stage four ovarian cancer and finding new ways to survive

It was nothing but devastating when a 27-year-old mother of three minors was told that she has stage 4 ovarian cancer last year and was only given a few months to live, but she decided to fight till the very end and battle the deadly disease. But what is more shocking for her is the fact that total strangers, people she doesn’t know at all, say that she is faking her illness because she “looks too good to be dying of cancer”.
CANCER
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Concord News Journal

Toddler dies during surgery after the stubborn senior hospital staff decided to perform the operation even though they were warned the hospital was not properly equipped to handle the procedure, lawsuit

Parents are literally prepared to do everything in their power and will go above and beyond to provide their best for their children especially when it comes to children’s health. Whether it’s simple cold or other more complicated illness, it is well known that parents should remain dedicated in keeping children as healthy as possible in the first two years of their lives until they build immunity which is crucial in their further development.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother didn't know she was pregnant until she spotted her son's tiny arm in a hospital toilet bowl: 23-year-old says she thought her excruciating stomach ache was just constipation

A student who had no idea she was even pregnant until she gave birth in a hospital toilet after being admitted with stomach pains has welcomed her 'miracle' baby. Lalene Malik was rushed to A&E at Northwick Park Hospital in Harrow, London, by her family after suffering an excruciating stomach ache at home in Greenford, west London, on March 26.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
Waterloo Journal

Doctor said it’s highly possible that a healthy young woman, who ended up in a coma after suffering a sudden medical episode, developed the undiagnosed disease as a result of the COVID-19 vaccine

The 21-year-old woman, who was described as fit and healthy, was rushed to hospital after suddenly experiencing seizures, her family said. In just two months, the 21-year-old woman, who was vaccinated against COVID, has stayed in four different hospitals as doctors try to find a diagnosis. At one point, the unfortunate woman was put into an induced coma as she was experiencing repeated seizures, her family said. The doctors have not ruled out that the unknown condition could potentially be related to the COVID-19 vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy