New York City, NY

Gabrielle Union Makes A Bunch Of Stylish Appearances In NYC Ahead Of The Met Gala

By Marsha Badger
 2 days ago

Source: THE HAPA BLONDE / Getty

The Wades are in New York City, which means they’re prepping for the upcoming Met Gala that will commence later today. As we know, a couple that slays together stays together, so I’m positive Gabrielle Union and her husband Dwyane Wade have plans to shut the carpet down.

Ahead of one of the biggest nights in fashion, the stylish couple was spotted in the streets of NYC with Union in a white Connor Ives dress. Wade wore a Missoni denim jacket with plaid panels on the shoulders. He completed the look with tan pants, a white shirt, and Louis Vuitton sneakers.

Source: THE HAPA BLONDE / Getty

Union’s $495 A/W 2022 shirred t-shirt ankle-length dress features a zebra on the chest and a Budweiser logo by the hemline. She partnered the look with off-white pointed-toe knit boots.

Yesterday morning, the Flawless haircare entrepreneur was spied in high-waisted plaid pants, soft blue bralet, a brown leather trench coat, and tan-colored platform heels.

Source: Gotham / Getty

And in another street shot posted to Union’s Instagram page, the actress gave street style in a grey Loewe suit, with a bralet underneath. She completed the look with dark sunglasses and a mint green clutch.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

The 49-year-old actress is serving looks on a piping hot platter, and we love to see it! With these looks under her belt, I’m excited to see what she brings to the Met Gala carpet. What do you think? Are you looking forward to seeing the Wades tonight? Be sure to check HelloBeautiful for up-to-date coverage of the Met Gala fashion!

