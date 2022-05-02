Power ranking: See how your Greater Fall River baseball and softball teams stack up

FALL RIVER — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association released its first spring power rankings for baseball and softball this weekend.

Here's a look at where your Greater Fall River baseball and softball teams stack up against teams from across Massachusetts for the week ending April 29.

BASEBALL

Atlantis Charter Tritons

Division V (3-2) rank 23rd

Bishop Connolly Cougars

Division IV (1-6) rank 46th

Bishop Stang Spartans

Division III (6-1) rank 3rd

Joseph Case Cardinals

Division IV (6-1) rank 10th

Diman Bengals

Division III (9-0) rank 23rd

Durfee Hilltoppers

Division I (4-4) rank 35th

Somerset Berkley Raiders

Division II (5-2) rank 24th

Westport Wildcats

Division V (3-5) rank 31st

Locals outside the top 32 that would currently qualify: Stang (3), Joseph Case (10), Diman (23), Atlantis Charter (23), Somerset Berkley (24), Westport (31)

Locals currently outside of the tournament: Durfee (35), Bishop Connolly (46),

SOFTBALL

Bishop Connolly Cougars

Division IV (1-7) rank 42nd

Bishop Stang Spartans

Division III (1-7) rank 33rd

Joseph Case Cardinals

Division IV (6-3) rank 2nd

Diman Bengals

Division III (7-3) rank 22nd

Durfee Hilltoppers

Division I (1-6) rank 37th

Somerset Berkley Raiders

Division II (4-3) rank 5th

Westport Wildcats

Division V (1-4) rank 33rd

Locals outside the top 32 that would currently qualify: Joseph Case (2), Somerset Berkley (5), Diman (22).

Locals currently outside of the tournament: Westport (33), Bishop Stang (33), Durfee (37) Bishop Connolly (46).

