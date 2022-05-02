ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

$17M ASC logs 600 surgeries in 1st month

By Alan Condon -
beckersasc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJefferson City (Mo.) Medical Group has performed more than 600 procedures at its $17 million ASC that opened April 5, according to CBS affiliate KRCG. The 28,000-square-foot facility...

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Pfizer Recalls Some Batches of Its Blood Pressure Medication

Pfizer issued a recall Friday for select lots of Accupril, the name brand for Quinapril HCL tablets used to treat high blood pressure. The specific batches contain higher-than-acceptable amounts of nitrosamines, impurities sometimes found in some foods and drugs that may raise the risk of cancer in higher levels over a long period of time.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jefferson City, MO
Health
Local
Missouri Government
Jefferson City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Health
City
Jefferson City, MO
MedicalXpress

Higher prevalence of occult hypoxemia during anesthesia in Black and Hispanic patients

Pulse oximeters are among the most commonly used medical devices and a standard intraoperative monitor for patients under anesthesia. Studies have provided mixed results on the impact of dark skin pigmentation on pulse oximeter accuracy, but one recent study demonstrated a higher prevalence of unrecognized low oxygen levels in the blood despite normal pulse oximeter values in hospitalized patients. This has never been investigated in patients under anesthesia, but is important as pulse oximeter values impact patient care, included removal of a breathing tube at the end of surgery or where the patient goes following surgery (e.g., home, recovery room, critical care unit).
HEALTH
Current Publishing

How direct access to physical therapy and/or Occupational Therapy Works

Direct access to physical or occupational therapy means patients can be evaluated and treated by a licensed physical or occupational therapist without needing a health care provider’s referral. Direct access allows you to choose to see a physical and/or occupational therapist when you feel you need to seek treatment...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Doctors devise safer alternative to opioids during, after surgeries

It's been slightly more than a year since Jonathan Akinrele, 23, underwent weight-loss surgery, and so far, so good. He is now down 130 pounds, and he was able to get through gastric sleeve surgery and recovery without taking any opioids for pain. "The pain right after surgery was more...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asc#General Surgery#Mo Rrb#Cbs#Krcg#Jcmg Surgery Center#Md
MedicalXpress

Neuroimaging use in ischemic stroke examined for medicare patients

From 2012 to 2019, there were considerable increases in utilization of computed tomography (CT) angiography (CTA) and CT perfusion (CTP) among ischemic stroke patients, according to a study published online April 25 in the Journal of the American College of Radiology. Jason J. Wang, Ph.D., from the Feinstein Institutes for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
FOX 2

Missouri works to fight suicide in state’s farmers

ST. LOUIS – Missouri is taking proposals to fight suicide in the state’s farmers. The Missouri Hospital Association estimated rural men between​ 35 and 44 years old die from suicide at three times the statewide rate. The association also noted a shortage of mental health providers in the state. This was according to a report from […]
MISSOURI STATE
MedicalXpress

Delays in gallstone pancreatitis surgery increase risks

The recommended treatment for mild gallstone pancreatitis in patients aged over 50 years is laparoscopic cholecystectomy, yet over half of New South Wales patients presenting with the condition did not undergo the surgery at first presentation (index), risking conversion to open surgery and emergency readmissions. Research, published today in the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Nature.com

Quantitative EEG may predict weaning failure in ventilated patients on the neurological intensive care unit

Neurocritical patients suffer from a substantial risk of extubation failure. The aim of this prospective study was to analyze if quantitative EEG (qEEG) monitoring is able to predict successful extubation in these patients. We analyzed EEG-monitoring for at least six hours before extubation in patients receiving mechanical ventilation (MV) on our neurological intensive care unit (NICU) between November 2017 and May 2019. Patients were divided in 2 groups: patients with successful extubation (SE) versus patients with complications after MV withdrawal (failed extubation; FE), including reintubation, need for non-invasive ventilation (NIV) or death. Bipolar six channel EEG was applied. Unselected raw EEG signal underwent automated artefact rejection and Short Time Fast Fourier Transformation. The following relative proportions of global EEG spectrum were analyzed: relative beta (RB), alpha (RA), theta (RT), delta (RD) as well as the alpha delta ratio (ADR). Coefficient of variation (CV) was calculated as a measure of fluctuations in the different power bands. Mann"“Whitney U test and logistic regression were applied to analyze group differences. 52 patients were included (26 male, mean age 65"‰Â±"‰17Â years, diagnosis: 40% seizures/status epilepticus, 37% ischemia, 13% intracranial hemorrhage, 10% others). Successful extubation was possible in 40 patients (77%), reintubation was necessary in 6 patients (12%), 5 patients (10%) required NIV, one patient died. In contrast to FE patients, SE patients showed more stable EEG power values (lower CV) considering all EEG channels (RB: p"‰<"‰0.0005; RA: p"‰="‰0.045; RT: p"‰="‰0.045) with RB as an independent predictor of weaning success in logistic regression (p"‰="‰0.004). The proportion of the EEG frequency bands (RB, RA RT, RD) of the entire EEG power spectrum was not significantly different between SE and FE patients. Higher fluctuations in qEEG frequency bands, reflecting greater fluctuation in alertness, during the hours before cessation of MV were associated with a higher rate of complications after extubation in this cohort. The stability of qEEG power values may represent a non-invasive, examiner-independent parameter to facilitate weaning assessment in neurocritical patients.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Remote programming of cardiac implantable devices is safe for MRI scan

More than 60 million magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans are performed worldwide each year, but imaging for the millions of patients with cardiac implantable electronic devices (CIEDs) such as pacemakers is a logistical challenge, because of concerns with how the magnetic field affects the implants. Now, a newly published study from the University of Missouri School of Medicine reveals safe and effective reprogramming of these devices is possible, even from a remote location.
ELECTRONICS
MedicalXpress

Breakthrough in treatment for Dupuytren's disease

Researchers at the Kennedy Institute, University of Oxford, led by Professor Jagdeep Nanchahal have demonstrated the efficacy of the anti-TNF drug adalimumab for patients with early stage Dupuytren's disease. Dupuytren's disease is a common condition of the hand that affects about 5% of the UK population and tends to run...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Combining certain meds with ibuprofen can permanently injure kidneys

Anyone who is taking a diuretic and a renin-angiotensin system (RSA) inhibitor for high blood pressure should be cautious about also taking ibuprofen, according to new research. Diuretics and RSA inhibitors are commonly prescribed together for people with hypertension and are available under various pharmaceutical brand names. Painkillers such as...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy