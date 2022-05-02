ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Razer co-founder Robert "RazerGuy" Krakoff has died at 81

By Shawn Knight
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn brief: Robert "RazerGuy" Krakoff, co-founder and former president of Razer Inc., died last week at the age of 81. PC gamers of a certain age will remember Krakoff as the public face of a budding gaming peripheral company. Its first big product, the Razer Boomslang gaming mouse,...

