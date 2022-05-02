Razer co-founder Robert "RazerGuy" Krakoff has died at 81

Elevate all contents of your TV with the Devialet Dione Dolby Atmos soundbar. Equipped with 17 autonomous high-end drivers that come together, it delivers immersive sound. In fact, it provides deep bass and crystal-clear treble. Moreover, this soundbar features Dolby Atmos to provide exceptional sound for watching movies and listening to music. In fact, Dolby Atmos offers 3D audio to take the Devialet Dione to another level. Furthermore, this high-end soundbar boasts SPACE technology to upscale any mono or stereo signal into a 5.1.2 signal for multi-layered audio. Above all, it includes various modes to match your content. This includes Voice, Music, Spatial, and Movie modes. Finally, its patented design adapts mechanically and acoustically to suit its position whether that’s behind furniture or on the wall. Overall, it has a 3D, 5.1.2 configuration for a vivid cinematic experience.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO