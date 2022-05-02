ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Homecoming for Mathieu: Superstar safety reaches deal with the Saints

By Ed Daniels
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UQ6VD_0fQVK0bY00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The Saints and Tyrann Mathieu have reached a contract agreement, one that is expected to be announced sometime this week.

A source close to Mathieu confirmed the deal to WGNO Sports.

The decision comes after the safety visited the Saints facility last month. The deal could be for three years.

WATCH: Tyrann Mathieu’s journey from St. Aug to the Super Bowl

Mathieu, the former St. Aug Purple Knight, has played in the NFL since 2013.

He was an unrestricted free agent.

A former LSU Tiger , Mathieu was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2011. He has 26 NFL career interceptions, including a career-high 6 in the 2020 season.

He was part of a Kansas City Chiefs team that appeared in back-to-back Super Bowls, defeating the 49ers in February of 2020.

Double their pleasure: Saints trade up in first round – select Olave, add Penning

The Saints think they can be Super Bowl contenders, so they landed a Super Bowl champion to help them get there.

This year will be the three-time All-Pro’s 10th NFL season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Alcorn State track star gets invited to NFL camps

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Canton native and Alcorn State University track star Bralon Robinson has been invited to two NFL minicamps. Robinson will try out for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets. Robinson is one of the fastest people in the United State, which has got the eyes of NFL scouts. At the Jackson […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Body found on side of Hinds County road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said work crews discovered a body on the side of a road on Monday, May 2, 2022. According to Jones, deputies responded to the scene at Jackson-Raymond Road near McFarland Road. He said this case is being investigated as a homicide because the man had been […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Chicken farm catches fire in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two chicken houses caught on fire in the Rustin community on Sunday, May 1. Volunteer fire crews responded to a report of a structure fire around 10:00 p.m. on Pleasant Grove Road. Firefighters said they found the two chicken houses completely engulfed in flames with the roofs already collapsed. Workers […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
Yardbarker

Jarvis Landry Reacts To The Tyrann Mathieu Signing

Landry congratulated Tyrann Mathieu on signing with the New Orleans Saints. The terms of the deal are still unknown, but the former LSU standout gets to play for his hometown team. The All-Pro safety also bolsters the Saints’ secondary which already has Marshon Lattimore, Marcus Maye, Daniel Sorensen, and C.J....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Yardbarker

The Eagles were wise to pass on Tyrann Mathieu

Fresh off of what many consider to be one of the strongest draft classes in years, Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles were immediately linked to veteran Safety Tyrann Mathieu…again. The Honey Badger had been waiting patiently for a team to snap him up, and the Eagles seemed like a logical fit after refusing to draft a safety, but it was the Saints who ultimately paid up. Contrary to what you’ll see on Twitter, this isn’t a bad thing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KSNT News

Tyrann Mathieu’s contract details released

NEW ORLEANS (KSNT) – Former Chiefs’ safety Tyrann Mathieu is officially joining the Saints. Mathieu and the Saints agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with $18 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mathieu has been expected to join his hometown team since the Chiefs let him go in March. Kansas City will not […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Super Bowl Champion#American Football#Wgno Sports#Lsu Tiger#Kansas City Chiefs#Super Bowls#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Clinton police identify suspect in homicide on Hannah Drive

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police are working to find a 55-year-old man in connection to the homicide that happened on Sunday, May 1. Police said William Ervin Edwards, also known as Polo or Napoleon, is wanted in connection to the death of 45-year-old Robert “Bobby” Davis who was shot and killed inside a home […]
CLINTON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Pike County deputies warn parents about edibles after bust

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies warned parents about edibles containing THC after a bust on April 30, 2022. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division assisted the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics (MBN) with the bust a home on First Street North in Magnolia. During the search, agents said a K-9 found seven […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested on multiple charges in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man on multiple charges after a traffic stop in McComb. Deputies stopped Kevin Butler Jr. on Presley Boulevard on April 30, 2022. Investigators said they searched the vehicle and found 174 grams of marijuana.   Butler was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
Yardbarker

Rams Free Agent Target Tyrann Mathieu Signs With Saints

With the 2021 NFL season coming to an end, the offseason begins with tons of rumors, free agency speculation, coaching movements and draft drama. Who else is on the hot seat? Who will receive a pink slip? Follow along with RamDigest.com for up-to-date information on all the moves. MAY 2:...
NFL
WJTV 12

Body found inside home on Baker Street in Jackson

Update: The Hinds County coroner released updated information about the case. The following article has been changed to reflect the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect after a man’s body was found in advanced stages of decomposition on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The body was found at an abandoned home […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Former leader of Black Caucus leaving Mississippi House

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi lawmaker who was a longtime leader in working to remove a Confederate symbol from the state flag said Monday she is stepping down to take a job with an advocacy group. Democratic Rep. Sonya Williams-Barnes of Gulfport said her last day in the state House will be Sunday. The next day, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $36M in GOMESA funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, April 2, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), and Congressman Steven Palazzo (R-Miss.) announced more than $36.7 million has been distributed to Mississippi and its three coastal counties for coastal conservation, restoration, and hazard mitigation activities. The funding represents Mississippi’s share of revenues generated through the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy