Red Line train that dragged a man to death had a faulty safety feature

BOSTON (CBS) — Two 13-year-olds faced a judge Monday in Suffolk County Juvenile Court to be arraigned on multiple assault charges in connection with recent attacks near Downtown Crossing and the Boston Common. One of the teens was charged with 14 counts from nine incidents and ordered held on $5,000 bail. The other was charged with nine counts from five incidents and ordered held on $3,500 bail. Both will need to wear GPS tracking bracelets, only leave home for school or service provider reasons, and stay away from where any of the attacks occurred. “Our hope and practice is always to keep children from getting involved in court. But the frequency and seriousness of these incidents demanded an approach that would address the immediate public safety threat presented by these juveniles,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden. In recent weeks, a group of youths has been accused of smashing restaurant windows, punching and kicking a 20-year-old woman in Downtown Crossing, attacking a worker at a McDonald’s on Warren Street, and attacking two Suffolk University students on Boston Common.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO