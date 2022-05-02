ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Red Line train that dragged a man to death had a faulty safety feature

By Darryl C. Murphy
WBUR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board found the Red Line train that caught the arm of a passenger and dragged him to his death had a fault in the door control system that allowed the train to move while the door was obstructed. According to investigators,...

www.wbur.org

