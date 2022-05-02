ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell gets banned from Twitter, again

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rTw1k_0fQV2zJR00
Twitter-MyPillow-Lindell Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of MyPillow, talks to reporters before attending a rally outside the State Capitol, April 5, 2022, in downtown Denver. Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform. Lindell set up a new account on Twitter on Sunday, May 1, 2022 under @MikeJLindell. But the account was quickly suspended. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (David Zalubowski)

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform.

Lindell set up a new account Sunday on Twitter under @MikeJLindell. The account was quickly suspended.

Twitter said Monday that Lindell's new account was permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion.

Lindell's original Twitter account was permanently banned in January 2021 after Lindell continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. At the time Twitter said that it decided to ban Lindell due to "repeated violations" of its civic integrity policy.

Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration had begun.

Trump has also had his account permanently suspended by Twitter. The former president posted on Truth Social, his own platform, on Thursday. He had not made any appearance on the platform, save for one quick post before the platform was opened to the public in late February. He has said that he has no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk's agreement to buy the social media giant for roughly $44 billion.

While it remains to be seen if Musk will reinstate accounts that are banned on Twitter, the Tesla CEO calls himself a free speech absolutist who believes in allowing any content that doesn't run afoul of the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Lindell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Platform#Truth Social
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
89K+
Followers
100K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy