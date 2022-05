A Tyler, TX woman who took to Facebook in the hopes of finding her stolen car was forced to clarify one thing about the pictured vehicle. It was not towed for bad parking. As it turns out it was the only picture that Miss Arciga has of her '16 Buick Enclave. And as of today she is still on the hunt for the Dark Grey crossover. And now with a boost thanks to your click on this post, let's see if we can help her find her car, which does have a pink car candle hanging on the rearview mirror.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO