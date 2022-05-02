ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Driver claims she was ‘following her GPS’ down staircase, police say

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L5jLs_0fQV0Pnp00

( WFLA ) — A 26-year-old woman who drove her SUV through a Portland, Maine, police pedestrian plaza and down a flight of stairs claimed she was “following her GPS instructions,” according to police.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s3MAR_0fQV0Pnp00
    (Credit: Portland Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUr9S_0fQV0Pnp00
    (Credit: Portland Police Department)

Officers with the Portland Police Department didn’t buy the woman’s claim, stating they “felt it was her excessive blood alcohol level” that led to the unusual crash.

The Officers said the woman, who appeared to be driving in a Toyota Highlander SUV, drove through the police department garage, across a pedestrian plaza, and down the stairs.

Driver goes over rock wall in Village of Pomeroy

“We are fortunate that she didn’t strike anyone and this ended with just a small amount of property damage,” the Portland Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Please don’t drink and drive.”

The woman was issued a summons for allegedly operating a vehicle while under the influence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible this afternoon & evening

(WOWK) — Strong to severe storms are projected to develop on Tuesday as warm air sets up ahead of a cold front in our area. The model images in the slideshow below give you a sense of the overall picture of what will take place. The overall highest chance for severe storms is in the […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
PennLive.com

Woman blames GPS directions after trying to drive SUV down stairs at police station. Police allege her blood alcohol level was the issue

A Maine woman reportedly blamed the predicament police found her in on Saturday on bad GPS directions. Police, however, blamed it on “her excessive blood alcohol level.” At least, that is what the Portland Police Department posted to its Facebook page. Just what side is right figures to be worked out over time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Staircase#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Escaped murder suspect Casey White and missing corrections official Vicky White had a "special relationship," Alabama sheriff says

An Alabama sheriff's office said Tuesday that escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White and missing corrections official Vicky White, who is suspected of helping him escape, had a "special relationship." The sheriff's office did not provide any additional information about the alleged relationship. "Investigators received information from inmates at the...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man and woman facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty on farm; Animals standing in two feet of poop

(WTRF) A man and woman in Pennsylvania are facing over 300 charges of animal cruelty and neglect for animals found on a farm. Kelly Gebhardt and  Donald Podczerwinski of Allegheny County, are facing the charges after a humane animal rescue of Pittsburgh officer noticed from a distance that horses on the farm seemed malnourished and could see the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy