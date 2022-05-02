ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie makes surprise visit to Ukraine

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fg3aW_0fQV0NHb00

Hollywood actress and U.N. humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, the Lviv regional governor said on Telegram.

According to Maksym Kozytskyy, Jolie — who has been a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011 — had come to speak with displaced people who have found refuge in Lviv, including children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April.

The attack in the eastern Ukrainian city appeared to deliberately target a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a looming Russian offensive, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens more.

“She was very moved by (the children’s) stories,” Kozytskyy wrote. “One girl was even able to privately tell Ms. Jolie about a dream she’d had.”

He said Jolie also visited a boarding school, talk with students and took photos with them, adding “she promised she would come again.”

According to Kozytskyy, Jolie also met with evacuees arriving at Lviv’s central railway station, as well as with Ukrainian volunteers providing the new arrivals with medical help and counseling,

“The visit was a surprise to us all,” he wrote. “Plenty of people who saw Ms. Jolie in the Lviv region could not believe that it was really her. But since Feb. 24, Ukraine has shown the entire world that there are plenty of incredible things here.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

2 Corona women arrested weeks after Riverside arson: Police

Two women have been arrested in Corona in connection with an April 2 arson in Riverside, police said. Daniela Castro Nunez, 23, was arrested for multiple arson violations, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of explosives, the Riverside Police Department said in a press release, and Alexis Monique Garcia, 21, was arrested for arson, […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Seen At Coffee Shop In Lviv, Ukraine Amid War With Russia: Watch

Angelina Jolie, 46, surprised Ukrainians over the weekend when she randomly showed up to a cafe in the Western city of Lviv, Ukraine. The actress walked into the public location amid Russia’s invasion of the country in a comfortable-looking casual outfit and didn’t shy away when people started recognizing her. She waved and signed autographs for other cafe attendees, in a video that was posted by one of them on Facebook.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
The Independent

Angelina Jolie spotted getting coffee in Ukrainian city of Lviv

Angelina Jolie has been spotted during a visit to Lviv, Ukraine.The actor, who is a special envoy for the UN and has been doing humanitarian work for years, was seen in the city getting coffee this week.Lviv has been under attack from Vladimir Putin’s army in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a Russian missile attack on the western city left at least seven people dead.Jolie smiled and waved at fans in the coffee shop, who filmed her on their phones. She also reportedly signed an autograph while waiting for her order. She appeared to be with one male friend.In...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Refugees#Volunteers#The Visit#U N#Ukrainian#Unhcr#Kramatorsk#Russian#Nexstar Media Inc
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
KTLA

KTLA

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy