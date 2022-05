SEAFORD, Del.- New technology has arrived at a local hospital that will make cancer treatments less painful and less time consuming. At TidalHealth’s Nanticoke Allen Cancer Center, they have the Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy. The treatment is painless and non-invasive, using focused beams of radiation to destroy tumors. We’re told this new piece of technology allows patients to finish treatment in a shorter amount of time. Another plus is patients now don’t have to travel far to get this treatment.

SEAFORD, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO