Morehead, KY

Vogelpohl leads Eagles at Louisville, becomes team's first event winner in outdoor season

By Morehead State Public Radio
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Morehead State track and field team must like competing at the University of Louisville's Clark Wood Invitational. The last time the team participated in the meet, it came away with a champion. Justin Moakler captured the 1,500-meter run (3:49.06). On Saturday at the Owsley B. Frazier Cardinal Park,...

