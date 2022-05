The Pittsburgh Penguins earned a thrilling Game 1 victory over the New York Rangers Tuesday night. It took almost six full periods of action, as the game went into triple overtime until Evgeni Malkin sent Rangers fans home unhappy. However, not all of the news is good for Pittsburgh. During the second overtime, starting goaltender Casey DeSmith removed himself from the game with an injury.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO